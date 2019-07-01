Beatific Gumbwanda
CHIREDZI - Former Zimbabwe Republic Police
(ZRP) Senior Assistant Commissioner Edmore Veterai, who collapsed and died on
November 23, has been conferred a hero status by President Emmerson Dambudzo
Mnangagwa.
Veterai,
who was a key player in the sugar industry, was the chairperson of the Zimbabwe
Sugarcane Development Association (ZSDA), a farmer grouping which facilitated
the introduction of a certificate in sugarcane agriculture by the Great
Zimbabwe University (GZU).
A
letter signed by Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu shows that Veterai
was conferred a liberation hero status on November 24.
“His
Excellency, The President and First Secretary of Zanu PF Cde E.D Mnangagwa has
conferred a liberation Hero Status to the late Cde Edmore Gochai Veterai who
died on 23 November 2020 and will be buried at Farm Number 30, Hippo Valley,
Chiredzi. The family can be contacted through our Masvingo Provincial Office,”
reads the letter.
Edmore
Veterai was Secretary for Science and Technology in Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial
Coordination Committee (PCC).
