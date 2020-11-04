Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » Vharazipi dismisses social media death hoax

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Thursday, November 12, 2020 / comment : 0

 



Esther Tom

 Masvingo-based comedian David Mubaiwa, popularly known as Sabhuku Vharazipi, has dismissed rumours to the effect that he had died in a road traffic accident, TellZim News can report.

The social media hoax, which began circulating on WhatsApp today, November 12, claimed that Mubaiwa had died ‘on the road to Bulawayo when a Honda CRV he was travelling in collided with a truck’.

“These are all falsehoods being spread by people with malicious intent. I don’t even know what the people circulating those insensitive rumours want to achieve. This is not the first time this has happened as I also suffered similar falsehoods a few years ago,” Mubaiwa told TellZim News by phone.

He said he was alive and well at his home in the Zvamahande communal lands in Mashava.

Mubaiwa also said he will continue to do the work he loves to do and ignore all the malicious talk.

Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)