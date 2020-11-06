WCoZ members during clean-up campaign







Tinaani Nyabereka

Gweru- The Women Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) Gweru Chapter last week embarked on a donate a pad campaign aimed at mobilising sanitary wear for girls whom they say are struggling to access the basic commodity in the face of a biting economy.

WCoZ and their Young Women Forum (YWF) cluster embarked on a clean-up campaign in the Gweru Central Business District (CBD) raising awareness on the importance of helping and empowering the girl child in the communities.

Young Women Forum (YWF) chairperson, Grace Mazambani said WCoZ was advocating for free sanitary wear for all women paying special attention to rural girl child.

“We are grateful as a movement to be hosting such an initiative as we hope to maintain a clean and safer environment.

“We are pleased to inform you that we have collected a lot pads since the beginning of the campaign and we hope to distribute them to vulnerable girls around Midlands province.

“Right now if you check in shops sanitary wear is very expensive as it is going for US$1 a pack and for most rural girls it’s hard because they can’t afford to get money to buy. In other words we want sanitary wear to be subsidized by government so that women get it for free,” said Mazambani.

She encouraged men to join the initiative as most donations had been contributed by men.

“We also want the drive to influence policymakers to swiftly act on this issue because it’s a matter of urgency. We want policies which protect the welfare of the girl child; we want policies which ensure that the sanity of young girls and women is considered just like that of the boy child.

“We are also encouraging men to donate towards the initiative because they are also part of this programme. We have received 288 packs from Gweru Urban Member of Parliament Brian Dube and we are very grateful,” said Mazambani.