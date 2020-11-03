Cephas Shava
MWENEZI – An 8-year-old girl who was reportedly snatched away by a
mermaid spirit while bathing along a stream some 40 years ago has reportedly
resurfaced, TellZim News has heard.
Rowai Chihwakwa, of Matande
village under Chief Negari in Ward 2 of Mwenezi East, resurfaced a few days ago
after her family members engaged some traditional healers who performed intense
rituals at the scene of her disappearance for several days.
The now grown woman is said to
have disappeared while bathing along Matande stream which feeds into Runde
River.
In a phone interview with TellZim
News , Rowai’s brother Alfred Chihwakwa, who is MDC Alliance Mwenezi East
district chairperson, confirmed that her sister was indeed back from the
unknown spiritual world.
"It’s true my sister Rowai came
reappeared on Saturday (October 31) after we engaged the services of a woman
from Zaka. As I am speaking right now, I am with her but she is still
struggling to speak and eat. She does not look that old though. We hope that by
tomorrow she will be stable and as a family we will be able to divulge more information,”
said Chihwakwa.
The family refused to provide TellZIm News with a picture of the returnee, saying she was still under the care of traditional healers who needed to perform all the necessary rites first.
When contacted for comment Chief
Negari said he was aware that the Chihwakwa family had for several years been
making efforts to retrieve their relative.
"I heard about it last night
so I will look for more details about the issue. What I truly know is that the
family members engaged me and they informed me that they will bring some
healers who will retrieve the body of their daughter who disappeared several
years ago. I authorised them to go ahead with the programme because they had
been doing this almost every year," said Chief Negari.
