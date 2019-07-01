Colleen Chitsa
MASVINGO - A 22-year-old woman had her skin saved by her boyfriend who
dropped the theft charges he had earlier pressed against her for stealing his money
and lost it in gambling.
Rumbidzai Mano from Zvavatonga
Village under Headman Madyangove appeared before Magistrate Candice Kasere for allegedly
stealing US$470 from her boyfriend McDonald Ranganai who had entrusted her with
the money for safekeeping.
It was the state’s case, as
represented by Innocent Mbambo, that on November 15, 2020, Ranganai gave Mano US$470
but when he came back two days later, he found that his girlfriend had vacated
the homestead.
“I used a duplicate key to open
the doors and found her travelling bag, blankets and clothes missing. I tried
calling her several times but her phone was unreachable,” the complainant
explained.
Ranganai reported the case to the
police and the accused was found the same day around 19:00hrs at Victoria Ranch
where she was immediately arrested.
When asked why she had stolen the
money, Mano said she wanted to make some orders but on her way she got caught
out in the game of cards where she gambled and lost all the money hoping she
would win.
In the court, Ranganai dropped
the charges saying the accused had a little child to take care of and that he
had forgiven her stealing his money.
Magistrate Kasere called her heartless
and immature for such behavior at a time when money is not easy to find before
ordering her to perform some community service.
