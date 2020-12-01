



A consignment of maize seed and groceries



Mark Chavunduka

Masvingo- The Chikarudzo community received early Christmas treats from the Community Based Aid Programme (CBAP) in form of grocery hampers and maize seed.

The Christmas treats targeted vulnerable groups in Wards 13, 17, 18 and 19.

A total of 570 families received 5 kilograms of maize seed and around 600 households took delivery of grocery hampers.

Speaking to TellZim News after the donation, CBAP executive director Samuel Mhungu said the donation was meant to assist vulnerable people who were affected by the Covid-19 induced national lockdown.

“We have donated according to the population of the area and the beneficiaries were selected from the villages based on vulnerability status. During this time of year, we usually help communities with maize seeds as it is the farming season.

“We know there are a lot of people who have been immensely affected under the Covid-19 pandemic and it is that group which we are targeting by these hampers. We help with the little we have and it is our hope to see communities food secure which is why we are giving people maize seed so that they can farm for subsistence.

“Since October last year, we have we have managed to help about 1 500 families across Masvingo district with maize seed as well as grocery hampers,” said Mhungu.

Ward 17 councillor Edwin Manyawu applauded CBAP for their community based programmes which not only help but empower the communities.

“I want to thank CBAP for helping us with the gifts. We have many vulnerable families that need all the help they can get to curb hunger,” said Manyawu.

In the education sector, CBAP supports selected children from poor backgrounds by paying their school fees and taking care of some of their basic needs at school.

“We pay fees and provide them with school uniforms as well as stationery as a way of curtailing the rate of school dropouts in poor communities,” said Mhungu.