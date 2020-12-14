Tendai Mbede
CHIREDZI – A 22-year-old
man who pleaded guilty before Chiredzi Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu begged
the court to spare him jail time and give him a fine instead, claiming that he
was possessed by evil spirits when he committed two offences, TellZim can
report.
However, the magistrate went on to slap him with a 20-year-long
jail term before suspending one year for five years on condition of the
rape-convict’s good behavior.
Tawanda Makono was last week convicted on six counts of rape
after a full trial during which he pleaded guilty.
The State, represented by Noel Muranda, alleged that on
October 27, 2020, Makono raped a 17-year-old girl twice in the bush in Mutuka
village.
On December 09, he raped a 20-year-old womann – whom he
accosted as she walked back home from school in Ruvengo village – four times.
All this happened during the 16 Days of Activism against
Gender Based Violence (GBV) which ran from November 25.
Makono, who was found guilty at his own plea, pleaded with
the court to consider payment of a fine as he alleged to have been possessed by
evil spirits.
