



Tendai Mbede

CHIREDZI – A 22-year-old man who pleaded guilty before Chiredzi Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu begged the court to spare him jail time and give him a fine instead, claiming that he was possessed by evil spirits when he committed two offences, TellZim can report.

However, the magistrate went on to slap him with a 20-year-long jail term before suspending one year for five years on condition of the rape-convict’s good behavior.

Tawanda Makono was last week convicted on six counts of rape after a full trial during which he pleaded guilty.

The State, represented by Noel Muranda, alleged that on October 27, 2020, Makono raped a 17-year-old girl twice in the bush in Mutuka village.

On December 09, he raped a 20-year-old womann – whom he accosted as she walked back home from school in Ruvengo village – four times.

All this happened during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV) which ran from November 25.

Makono, who was found guilty at his own plea, pleaded with the court to consider payment of a fine as he alleged to have been possessed by evil spirits.