Triader Chipunza
CHIVI
-
Five armed robbers yesterday, November 30, attacked a Safeguard in-transit-cash
vehicle which was about to deliver cash at a Mukuru money transfer agent booth
at N.Richards Wholesale and fled with a cash box, TellZim News has learnt.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police
(ZRP) posted the matter on their Twitter handle, confirming that the incident happened
at around 09:34hrs.
“We have since launched
a manhunt for the robbers and we appeal to anybody with information that may
lead to the arrest of suspects to come forward,” said national police
spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.
Details are that the Safeguard
crew had come to deliver cash to a Mukuru money transfer booth housed at the
shop when gangsters using an unmarked, high-powered sky-blue Toyota GD6 vehicle
attacked the security servicemen.
The armed robbers fired
three warning shots into the air with a pistol, disarmed the Safeguard crew and
took away their 3 x Star pistols and cash box containing an amount of cash
which could not be ascertained by the time of writing.
They then sped off from
the scene on their Toyota GD6 vehicle.
The unknown armed
robbers were later seen at Mhandamabwe Business Centre, driving at high speed
towards Zvishavane along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Highway.
Last month, a similar case
occurred in Masvingo when six armed robbers attacked fuel mogul Philip Mapfumo’s
Rhodene house and robbed him of a substantial amount of money.
Last night, the 24-Hour
Medical Centre in Zimre Park and Markeney Transport Services in the industrial
area were also reportedly attacked by a large group of armed robbers.
