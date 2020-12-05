



TellZim Reporter

In a grisly incident, a man from Matova village under Chief Zimuto in the Gokomere area, yesterday murdered his brother’s nine-year-old son before cutting off his head and boiling it in a pot, TellZim News can report.

The man is said to be mentally-challenged.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying the man was already in custody.

“We are still investigating the motive but the suspect is already in custody,” said Ass Com Nyathi.

Facts gathered by TellZim News are that the boy, identified as Trevor Chitiga, went to play at his uncle Clever Chitiga’s place yesterday afternoon but did not return home at the expected time.

His parents began to look for him all over but could not find him. Earlier today, people found Clever boiling the boy’s head in a huge pot but with the rest of the body missing.

On being approached, the suspect, who is said to be mentally-challnged, fled the scene but was arrested in Mucheke high density suburb in Masvingo and was detained at Chikato Police Station.

The boy’s torso was later found wrapped in a mosquito net and dumped in a trench in the same village.

It is said the boy was a grade two pupil at Matova Primary School