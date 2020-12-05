Select Menu

» » » Gokomere man kills boy, cooks head

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Saturday, December 05, 2020 / comment : 5

 



TellZim Reporter

In a grisly incident, a man from Matova village under Chief Zimuto in the Gokomere area, yesterday murdered his brother’s nine-year-old son before cutting off his head and boiling it in a pot, TellZim News can report.

The man is said to be mentally-challenged.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying the man was already in custody.

“We are still investigating the motive but the suspect is already in custody,” said Ass Com Nyathi.

Facts gathered by TellZim News are that the boy, identified as Trevor Chitiga, went to play at his uncle Clever Chitiga’s place yesterday afternoon but did not return home at the expected time.

His parents began to look for him all over but could not find him. Earlier today, people found Clever boiling the boy’s head in a huge pot but with the rest of the body missing.

On being approached, the suspect, who is said to be mentally-challnged, fled the scene but was arrested in Mucheke high density suburb in Masvingo and was detained at Chikato Police Station.

The boy’s torso was later found wrapped in a mosquito net and dumped in a trench in the same village.

It is said the boy was a grade two pupil at Matova Primary School

 

5 comments

  1. James5 December 2020 at 08:32

    Ndinoona se ngozi yavekubata basa kune vose vane maoko ane ripa retateguru rakanbouraya

  2. James5 December 2020 at 08:38

    Ndoona se ngozi yakura munyika kune verudzi rwemadzitateguru akambodeura ropa

  3. Unknown5 December 2020 at 10:50

    Vanhu havasi a moyo sure

  4. Unknown5 December 2020 at 11:42

    Veduwe ka 2020iyi yakaoma todiiko nhy Mwari we

  5. Anonymous5 December 2020 at 12:16

    Its high tym we pray to God and repent...let's also pray for our children and cover them with the blood of Jesus��������

