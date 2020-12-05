TellZim Reporter
In a grisly incident, a man from
Matova village under Chief Zimuto in the Gokomere area, yesterday murdered his brother’s
nine-year-old son before cutting off his head and boiling it in a pot, TellZim
News can report.
The man is said to be mentally-challenged.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national
spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying
the man was already in custody.
“We are still investigating the motive
but the suspect is already in custody,” said Ass Com Nyathi.
Facts gathered by TellZim News are
that the boy, identified as Trevor Chitiga, went to play at his uncle Clever
Chitiga’s place yesterday afternoon but did not return home at the expected
time.
His parents began to look for him
all over but could not find him. Earlier today, people found Clever boiling the
boy’s head in a huge pot but with the rest of the body missing.
On being approached, the suspect,
who is said to be mentally-challnged, fled the scene but was arrested in
Mucheke high density suburb in Masvingo and was detained at Chikato Police
Station.
The boy’s torso was later found
wrapped in a mosquito net and dumped in a trench in the same village.
It is said the boy was a grade
two pupil at Matova Primary School
Ndinoona se ngozi yavekubata basa kune vose vane maoko ane ripa retateguru rakanbourayaReplyDelete
Ndoona se ngozi yakura munyika kune verudzi rwemadzitateguru akambodeura ropaReplyDelete
Vanhu havasi a moyo sureReplyDelete
Veduwe ka 2020iyi yakaoma todiiko nhy Mwari weReplyDelete
Its high tym we pray to God and repent...let's also pray for our children and cover them with the blood of Jesus��������ReplyDelete