The GZU Brickyard and Tile Factory are situated close to the university's Robert Mugabe School of Education





Perpetual Murungweni

The man who died of Covid-19 related complications at Rujeko Isolation Centre on December 06 was a Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) employee who worked at the institution’s Brickyard in the industrial area of Masvingo city, TellZim News has leant.

The man became Masvingo province’s eighth Covid-19 fatality, representing a record average of one death per week since November 18.

The victim was buried on December 09 under Covid-19 burial regulations at his rural home in the Chitsa communal lands of Gutu district.

“The University, however, regrets to advise that it lost one of its Brickyard employees to Covid-19 on Sunday, 06 December, 2020. The deceased employee’s case was handled in accordance with Covid-19 prevention protocols.

"Following that incident, the University immediately sent all employees from the Brickyard and the nearby Textile Factory home for self-isolation while the two facilities were fumigated,” GZU communicated in a press statement released today.

The university added that the two facilities will remain closed until December 14.