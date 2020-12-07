Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » » GZU closes Brickyard, Tile Factory after Covid-19 death

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Thursday, December 10, 2020 / comment : 0

 

The GZU Brickyard and Tile Factory are situated close to the university's Robert Mugabe School of Education


Perpetual Murungweni

The man who died of Covid-19 related complications at Rujeko Isolation Centre on December 06 was a Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) employee who worked at the institution’s Brickyard in the industrial area of Masvingo city, TellZim News has leant.

The man became Masvingo province’s eighth Covid-19 fatality, representing a record average of one death per week since November 18.

The victim was buried on December 09 under Covid-19 burial regulations at his rural home in the Chitsa communal lands of Gutu district.

“The University, however, regrets to advise that it lost one of its Brickyard employees to Covid-19 on Sunday, 06 December, 2020. The deceased employee’s case was handled in accordance with Covid-19 prevention protocols.

"Following that incident, the University immediately sent all employees from the Brickyard and the nearby Textile Factory home for self-isolation while the two facilities were fumigated,” GZU communicated in a press statement released today.

The university added that the two facilities will remain closed until December 14.

 

 

 

 

Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)