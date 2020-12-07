|The GZU Brickyard and Tile Factory are situated close to the university's Robert Mugabe School of Education
Perpetual Murungweni
The man who died of Covid-19 related complications at Rujeko
Isolation Centre on December 06 was a Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) employee
who worked at the institution’s Brickyard in the industrial area of Masvingo city,
TellZim News has leant.
The man became Masvingo province’s eighth Covid-19 fatality,
representing a record average of one death per week since November 18.
The victim was buried on December 09 under Covid-19 burial
regulations at his rural home in the Chitsa communal lands of Gutu district.
“The University, however, regrets to advise that it lost one of its Brickyard employees to Covid-19 on Sunday, 06 December, 2020. The deceased employee’s case was handled in accordance with Covid-19 prevention protocols.
"Following that incident, the University immediately sent all employees
from the Brickyard and the nearby Textile Factory home for self-isolation while
the two facilities were fumigated,” GZU communicated in a press statement
released today.
The university added that the two facilities will remain
closed until December 14.
