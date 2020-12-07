Tugwane High School





Ratidzo Munembi

MASVINGO - A number of places around Masvingo province were affected by the heavy rains that pounded the city a few days ago, with roofs of many houses and schools getting blown away.

The rains were received after a prolonged period of high heat which ended up in violent hailstorms with thunder and lightning which killed four people in Chiredzi.

In Masvingo South Ward 23, around houses were destroyed and their roofs were blown away by heavy winds.

Four roofs of staff houses’ were blown off at Jena Rural Hospital leaving a number of families without a roof over their heads.

At Tugwane High School in Masvingo South, one staff house had its roof blown away.

Masvingo South Member of Parliament (MP) Claudious Maronge said the Jena Rural Hospital roof was very old and had become vulnerable to adverse weather conditions.

“The rains were windy but the major issue is that we have old structures. The roofs are old and they need to be repaired. We call upon all the responsible authorities to mobilise resources to maintain the houses so that we avoid similar incidents,” said Maronge

In Chiredzi district, five people were struck by lighting at Hippo Valley estates while they were on their way to work.This led to the loss of life of one of the victims as the others were taken to Hippo Valley Medical Centre for treatment.

In Zaka district, three houses were destroyed in Mazhetesi village while a number of houses were left without roof in Chipezeze area near Jerera.

A complex at Jerera growth point was blown while a kitchen at the Reformed Church In Zimbabwe (RCZ) had its kitchen blown off.

Many houses in Zaka Ward 8 and Ward 109 were destroyed while many structures in the Zibhwowa area were also destroyed by continuous rains over two days .