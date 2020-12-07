



Cephas Shava

MWENEZI – The teacher-in-charge at Batanai Primary School in the Chingwizi area of Mwenezi East has been arrested after carrying out an alleged fatal knife attack on a Zanu PF branch chairperson during an altercation over the ruling party’s District Coordinating Committee elections held last weekend.

Paurosi Mangoma was arrested after he allegedly stabbed Batanai Ward 13 Zanu PF branch chairperson Kennias Dizingirai in the chest, killing him on the spot.

When TellZim News contacted him for comment, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could neither confirm nor deny the incident, saying he was out of office.

However, sources privy to the incident said the alleged murder occurred at Batanai business centre at around 17:00hrs yesterday (December 11) evening.

It is said that a drunken Mangoma joined a dispute between two Zanu PF supporters on one hand and Dzingirai on the other.

The three are said to have been disagreeing on the conduct of the DCC elections when Mangona joined in.

"On election day, some allegedly fraudulent ballots were rejected at the Chingwizi voting centre and as the local branch chairperson, Dzingirai was mandated to keep those ballots and turn over to party officials at Rutenga.

“However, some some Zanu PF supporters forcefully took the ballot papers from Dzingirai, leading to a dispute which saw the now deceased being fatally stabbed on the chest,” said one source.

Others said Mangoma was not even in local Zanu PF structures but he got hired by some party supporters who wanted to have their way with the rejected ballots.

Like elsewhere, the DCC elections in Mwenezi district were marred by disputes as well as allegations of fraud and chicanery.