TellZim
Reporter
ZIMUTO – An old and blind couple
staying at Copota School for the Blind with their five grandchildren whose
plight TellZim reported on back in August, are now receiving some regular food
parcels from well-wishers, some of whom are also helping them to build their
rural home.
TellZim reported that the
couple had on many occasions had wild fruits matohwe and masekesa for supper as
they lived a life of severe lack and poverty.
Julius Chiwanza (60) and his wife
Oripa Chiwanza (62) now say their life had improved a bit as people from
different walks of life were now extending assistance to them.
“Our lives have changed in a way
that is overwhelming to me and my family. I cannot thank the well-wishers
enough for the help we are receiving. We are now having proper and regular
meals every day,” she said.
She also confirmed that their homestead
which they had struggled to complete for lack of resources was now almost ready
after some Good Samaritans offered help after reading the story of their
struggles.
Chiwanza, who used to work in the
school’s furniture-making workshop, was supposed to leave the school compound
with his family when he retired in 2018 but they have since overstayed by close
to three years now as they had nowhere else to go.
The family could not move out
because the homestead they were trying to develop on a piece of land allocated
to them could not be completed in time due to resource constraints.
They sold much of their household
property and utensils in order to get money to buy building materials needed
but it was still not enough to do all the required work.
“We are very happy that our house is
almost complete and soon we will be moving out to stay there. We are also
grateful to the mission which allowed us to stay here even though our time was up.
“They understood our situation and
gave us enough time for us to finish building our house,” Oripa said.
The original story about the couple
can be read on the link http://www.tellzim.com/2020/09/wild-fruit-dinner-for-old-blind-copota.html
