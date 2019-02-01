



TellZim Reporter

ZIMUTO – An old and blind couple staying at Copota School for the Blind with their five grandchildren whose plight TellZim reported on back in August, are now receiving some regular food parcels from well-wishers, some of whom are also helping them to build their rural home.

TellZim reported that the couple had on many occasions had wild fruits matohwe and masekesa for supper as they lived a life of severe lack and poverty.

Julius Chiwanza (60) and his wife Oripa Chiwanza (62) now say their life had improved a bit as people from different walks of life were now extending assistance to them.

“Our lives have changed in a way that is overwhelming to me and my family. I cannot thank the well-wishers enough for the help we are receiving. We are now having proper and regular meals every day,” she said.

She also confirmed that their homestead which they had struggled to complete for lack of resources was now almost ready after some Good Samaritans offered help after reading the story of their struggles.

Chiwanza, who used to work in the school’s furniture-making workshop, was supposed to leave the school compound with his family when he retired in 2018 but they have since overstayed by close to three years now as they had nowhere else to go.

The family could not move out because the homestead they were trying to develop on a piece of land allocated to them could not be completed in time due to resource constraints.

They sold much of their household property and utensils in order to get money to buy building materials needed but it was still not enough to do all the required work.

“We are very happy that our house is almost complete and soon we will be moving out to stay there. We are also grateful to the mission which allowed us to stay here even though our time was up.

“They understood our situation and gave us enough time for us to finish building our house,” Oripa said.

The original story about the couple can be read on the link http://www.tellzim.com/2020/09/wild-fruit-dinner-for-old-blind-copota.html