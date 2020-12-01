



Ratidzo Munembi

Masvingo province yesterday recorded yet another Covid-19 death to reach a record average of one death per week over the past three weeks, TellZim News can report.

The latest death brings the total official Covid-19 related deaths in the province to eight.

Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Dr Amadeus Shamu said the latest fatality was recorded at Rujeko Isolation Centre where the male victim had just been admitted with severe symptoms.

“I understand the victim was diagnosed with the virus at Masvingo Provincial Hospital and was then referred to the isolation centre where he died after some few hours,” said Shamu.

He said his department was continuing with the requisite contacts tracing and testing to prevent secondary infections from the case.

Masvingo recorded its sixth Covid-19 fatality case on 18 November, followed by its seventh a few days later; making for a scary trend in a region which has so far almost miraculously managed to avoid the worst of the pandemic.

People have since been warned not to become complacent as the virus is still here to stay, with indications that the country could be hit by a deadlier second wave of infections should the public ignore rules of social distancing and basic hygiene.