Ratidzo Munembi
Masvingo province yesterday
recorded yet another Covid-19 death to reach a record average of one death per
week over the past three weeks, TellZim News can report.
The latest death brings the total
official Covid-19 related deaths in the province to eight.
Provincial Medical Director (PMD)
Dr Amadeus Shamu said the latest fatality was recorded at Rujeko Isolation
Centre where the male victim had just been admitted with severe symptoms.
“I understand the victim was diagnosed
with the virus at Masvingo Provincial Hospital and was then referred to the
isolation centre where he died after some few hours,” said Shamu.
He said his department was
continuing with the requisite contacts tracing and testing to prevent secondary
infections from the case.
Masvingo recorded its sixth Covid-19
fatality case on 18 November, followed by its seventh a few days later; making for
a scary trend in a region which has so far almost miraculously managed to avoid
the worst of the pandemic.
People have since been warned not
to become complacent as the virus is still here to stay, with indications that
the country could be hit by a deadlier second wave of infections should the
public ignore rules of social distancing and basic hygiene.
