Prophet O

... 'a prophet is without honour in his own hometown'





TellZim Reporter

High-flying preacher and youth rights activist, Prophet Onward Gibson is now based in Harare where he hopes to be in a better position to consolidate and develop his religious and business work.

Being the founder and leader of the New Creation Embassy Church as well as executive director of youth-focused non-profit organization MyAge Zimbabwe, Prophet O says he feels he can better manage his growing portfolio of responsibilities from the capital.

“I am growing and the responsibilities are growing too. I needed a place where I would be better positioned to deliver on my work as a faith leader, business man, writer, motivational speaker and youth leader. I love my home town but it was high time I left my comfort zone and live up to the new challenges at hand,” he said.

Prophet O also suggested that more people from other places seemed to appreciate his work than those from Masvingo his hometown.

“A prophet is not without honour except in his hometown and in his own household. And he did not do many mighty works there, because of their unbelief,” he said with reference to the scriptures.

Prophet O, who in January this year launched his motivational book ‘Too Late to Fail’ in Washington DC and Salt Lake City, Utah, United States of America, was recently named among the most influential religious leaders in the country.

His name features among such names as Prophetess Memory Matimbire, Prophet Mduduzi Dube, Apostle Batsirai Java, Prophet Passion Java and Prophet Walter Magaya.

“I have started a business in Harare and I have opened another assembly of our church in Harare. The number of people who are joining us is increasing and those in Harare have received me well and they appreciate the work I am doing,” said Prophet O.

On the business front, Prophet O said he had planned to go into a business venture with the late Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure who, unfortunately, died in a tragic car accident last month.

He said the future looked bright for him in Harare, and he will use his good relations with such influential names as Affirmative Action Group (AAG) president Dr Chamu Chiwanza to make a difference in the lives of others.