|Prophet O
... 'a prophet is without honour in his own hometown'
TellZim
Reporter
High-flying preacher
and youth rights activist, Prophet Onward Gibson is now based in Harare where
he hopes to be in a better position to consolidate and develop his religious
and business work.
Being the founder and leader
of the New Creation Embassy Church as well as executive director of youth-focused
non-profit organization MyAge Zimbabwe, Prophet O says he feels he can better manage
his growing portfolio of responsibilities from the capital.
“I am growing and the responsibilities
are growing too. I needed a place where I would be better positioned to deliver
on my work as a faith leader, business man, writer, motivational speaker and
youth leader. I love my home town but it was high time I left my comfort zone
and live up to the new challenges at hand,” he said.
Prophet O also
suggested that more people from other places seemed to appreciate his work than
those from Masvingo his hometown.
“A prophet is not
without honour except in his hometown and in his own household. And he did not
do many mighty works there, because of their unbelief,” he said with reference
to the scriptures.
Prophet O, who in
January this year launched his motivational book ‘Too Late to Fail’ in Washington
DC and Salt Lake City, Utah, United States of America, was recently named among
the most influential religious leaders in the country.
His name features among
such names as Prophetess Memory Matimbire, Prophet Mduduzi Dube, Apostle
Batsirai Java, Prophet Passion Java and Prophet Walter Magaya.
“I have started a business
in Harare and I have opened another assembly of our church in Harare. The number
of people who are joining us is increasing and those in Harare have received me
well and they appreciate the work I am doing,” said Prophet O.
On the business front,
Prophet O said he had planned to go into a business venture with the late Genius
‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure who, unfortunately, died in a tragic car accident last
month.
He said the future
looked bright for him in Harare, and he will use his good relations with such influential
names as Affirmative Action Group (AAG) president Dr Chamu Chiwanza to make a
difference in the lives of others.
No comments