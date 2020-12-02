|Wesley Kauma
…as
ZACC’s investigating officer gives evidence against Kauma Kubiku
…two
council executives gave themselves stands for free, built structures
irregularly
Tendai Mbede
CHIREDZI -
Chiredzi Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu has taken over Chiredzi Town Engineer
Wesley Kauma and Town Planner Consider Kubiku’s corruption case from the
magistrate’s court where the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission’s (ZACC)
investigating officer Lindiwe Sabeka gave her findings nailing the two top
council executives over their abuse for abuse of office case.
Kubiku
and Kauma were arrested in early June by the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption
Commission on four counts of criminal abuse of office.
They
are currently out on $10 000 bail and their case has now been transferred from
the magistrate’s court to the regional court.
Kauma
and Kubiku are facing four counts on criminal abuse of office dating back to
2015 when Kubiku, who was the Acting Housing Director, facilitated their
acquisition of stands measuring 3 609 square metres and 3 610 square metres at a ridiculously low
price of $500 which they did not even bother to pay.
Kubiku
later sold his stand to Kauma, with an agreement of sale being shown to the
investigating officer, but never paid anything again to the council as was
required.
Kauma
proceeded to construct buildings without following proper council procedures.
According
to the investigating officer Lindiwe Sabeka, the two top executives were
clandestinely depriving the local authority of its revenue collection by
allocating themselves land which they did not pay for.
"We
received an anonymous report at our office sometime in May 2020 that Chiredzi
Town Council employees are abusing their office.
“We
then visited the local authority in September this year. We went through the
files and we noted that most of the stands in question belonged to Wesley Kauma
and Consider Kubiku, the executive members of council,” said Sabeka
Sabeka
also said the accounting system indicated that all stands in question were never
paid for while one of them which measured 3457 sq m was only paid US$200
leaving a balance of US$800
Sabeka
said Kubiku had the duty to ensure developmental control of stands in Chiredzi,
to ensure that no illegal developments are mushrooming and that building inspection
fees are paid for but he ignored because Kauma was his best friend.
Prosecutor
Noel Muranda said stand 3 451sq m was fully-developed as well despite the fact
that no payment was made
The
wwo are being represented by Wellington Muzenda of Muzenda and Chitsama
Attorneys and the case was remanded to December 14, 2020 for judgment.
