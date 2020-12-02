Wesley Kauma





…as ZACC’s investigating officer gives evidence against Kauma Kubiku

…two council executives gave themselves stands for free, built structures irregularly

CHIREDZI - Chiredzi Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu has taken over Chiredzi Town Engineer Wesley Kauma and Town Planner Consider Kubiku’s corruption case from the magistrate’s court where the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission’s (ZACC) investigating officer Lindiwe Sabeka gave her findings nailing the two top council executives over their abuse for abuse of office case.

Kubiku and Kauma were arrested in early June by the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission on four counts of criminal abuse of office.

They are currently out on $10 000 bail and their case has now been transferred from the magistrate’s court to the regional court.

Kauma and Kubiku are facing four counts on criminal abuse of office dating back to 2015 when Kubiku, who was the Acting Housing Director, facilitated their acquisition of stands measuring 3 609 square metres and 3 610 square metres at a ridiculously low price of $500 which they did not even bother to pay.

Kubiku later sold his stand to Kauma, with an agreement of sale being shown to the investigating officer, but never paid anything again to the council as was required.

Kauma proceeded to construct buildings without following proper council procedures.

According to the investigating officer Lindiwe Sabeka, the two top executives were clandestinely depriving the local authority of its revenue collection by allocating themselves land which they did not pay for.

"We received an anonymous report at our office sometime in May 2020 that Chiredzi Town Council employees are abusing their office.

“We then visited the local authority in September this year. We went through the files and we noted that most of the stands in question belonged to Wesley Kauma and Consider Kubiku, the executive members of council,” said Sabeka

Sabeka also said the accounting system indicated that all stands in question were never paid for while one of them which measured 3457 sq m was only paid US$200 leaving a balance of US$800

Sabeka said Kubiku had the duty to ensure developmental control of stands in Chiredzi, to ensure that no illegal developments are mushrooming and that building inspection fees are paid for but he ignored because Kauma was his best friend.

Prosecutor Noel Muranda said stand 3 451sq m was fully-developed as well despite the fact that no payment was made

The wwo are being represented by Wellington Muzenda of Muzenda and Chitsama Attorneys and the case was remanded to December 14, 2020 for judgment.