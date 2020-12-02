Believe Mpofu

MASVINGO— The insatiable appetite for sex has landed a man from Rujeko in the dock after he allegedly raped his friend’s 10-year-old daughter twice.

The man who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim has since appeared before Masvingo Regional magistrate Bishard Chineka facing two counts of rape.

Magistrate Chineka postponed the case to Friday December 11, 2020 for continuation of trial.

It was the State’s case as presented by Liberty Hove that on July 3, 2020, during the afternoon, the complainant’s mother went to church leaving her children with the accused.

Whilst the complainant was playing outside together with her siblings, the accused called the complainant and asked her to accompany him to a nearby house which is under construction in Rujeko C telling the minor that ‘hande tinoita stonyeni’ but the complainant refused.

The following day, the complainant went to play at a nearby house which was under construction and was surprised to see the accused person in the dining room where he asked the complainant to come inside and she refused.

The accused then dragged the complainant into the toilet of the unfinished house. The complainant tried to scream but the accused shut her mouth with his hands.

Upon entering the toilet, the accused removed the complainant’s underwear and unzipped his trousers and raped her once.

On the second count on July 5, the complainant used the same modus operandi and raped the complainant again once before being caught by the complainant’s father, who is friends with the accused. The complainant’s father left without saying a word.

The complainant’s mother observed something unusual about her daughter and quizzed her but she said nothing. The mother then beat the complainant who then disclosed the rape ordeal.

The complainant’s mother took her daughter to their aunt who examined the daughter and saw that her privates were bruised. A police report was made leading to the arrest of the accused.