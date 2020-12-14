|Mabhena (right) with Neshuro Hospital staff including acting administrator Tapera Mahlangano (second from right
Cephas Shava
MWENEZI – Rutenga based
businessman Simbarashe Mpofu Mabhena has come in handy and donated 100 litres
of fuel at Neshuro District Hospital which has been having difficulties
sourcing fuel for their ambulance services.
Mabhena
delivered 100 litres of diesel fuel to the public health institution last week
and promised to work with the hospital in his philanthropic endeavours.
"There
was a time when a person died because the ambulance had no fuel. The ambulance
is very critical because it is responsible for ferrying people to the hospital
and doing transfers.
“It is
our collective role to make sure that we help when we can. I have started with
the little I have and I hope someone out there will be inspired so that we help
our hospital.
“It is
my hope that I will keep working with Neshuro District Hospital so that it
remains offering services to our people,” said Mabhena.
Neshuro
District Hospital acting administrator, Tapera Mahlangano, expressed gratitude
over Mabhena's helping hand to the medical facility.
"We
are really grateful for the generous gesture and the donation comes at the
right time especially as we are approaching the festive season where there is a
high demand for ambulance services owing to an increased number of road traffic
accidents.
“Fuel
is one of the many challenges we face as an institution and we are glad that
Mabhena has given us some fuel which can enable us to run some operations,”
said Mahlangano.
Mahlangano
said the hospital also faces acute water shortages, dilapidated infrastructure
and there is also need to beef up the ambulance fleet to enhance response.
