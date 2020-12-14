Mabhena (right) with Neshuro Hospital staff including acting administrator Tapera Mahlangano (second from right





Cephas Shava

MWENEZI – Rutenga based businessman Simbarashe Mpofu Mabhena has come in handy and donated 100 litres of fuel at Neshuro District Hospital which has been having difficulties sourcing fuel for their ambulance services.

Mabhena delivered 100 litres of diesel fuel to the public health institution last week and promised to work with the hospital in his philanthropic endeavours.

"There was a time when a person died because the ambulance had no fuel. The ambulance is very critical because it is responsible for ferrying people to the hospital and doing transfers.

“It is our collective role to make sure that we help when we can. I have started with the little I have and I hope someone out there will be inspired so that we help our hospital.

“It is my hope that I will keep working with Neshuro District Hospital so that it remains offering services to our people,” said Mabhena.

Neshuro District Hospital acting administrator, Tapera Mahlangano, expressed gratitude over Mabhena's helping hand to the medical facility.

"We are really grateful for the generous gesture and the donation comes at the right time especially as we are approaching the festive season where there is a high demand for ambulance services owing to an increased number of road traffic accidents.

“Fuel is one of the many challenges we face as an institution and we are glad that Mabhena has given us some fuel which can enable us to run some operations,” said Mahlangano.

Mahlangano said the hospital also faces acute water shortages, dilapidated infrastructure and there is also need to beef up the ambulance fleet to enhance response.