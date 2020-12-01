Progress Chaya

Save the Children organisation has embarked on an infrastructure rehabilitation project that will help rebuild 141 schools from Masvingo and Manicaland provinces which were affected by Cyclone Idai.

The project is being funded by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to the tune of US$2 340 000 and approximately 56 400 pupils are set to benefit.

Save the Children advocacy and communications advisor Sophie Hamandishe said the project focuses mainly on rehabilitating infrastructure destroyed by Cyclone Idai in March last year.

“The project’s primary focus is on rehabilitating infrastructure of 141 schools from six districts that was destroyed by Cyclone Idai that is 22 from Buhera, Mutare 31, Chipinge 31, Chimanimani 28, Bikita 25 and Zaka 19.

“The district schools inspectors will select the schools based on their assessments of the damage caused by Cyclone Idai.

“We found it prudent to once again play our part in the rehabilitation of communities affected by the disaster,” said Hamandishe.

Zaka District Schools Inspector (DSI) Samson Chidzurira said they selected St Joseph Tongoona, Mutonhori and Mutsambwa high schools to benefit from the project.

Chipfunde, Mujena, Mushungwa, Majuru, Chinorumba, Chigwagwa, Mutimwi, Murerekwa, Chirara, Chipinda, Mutsambwa, Govo, Nyakunhuwa, Musarava, Veza and Mutamba primary schools were also selected.

Buhera district Cyclone Idai focal person Nelson Magwende said Muzirikazi, Gunde, Masocha secondary schools.

Devuli, Nechikova, Madzivire, Vhiriri, Bangure, Matsakanure, Kandenga, Mupeza, Chirozva, Muzirikazi, Murove, Manjokota, Barura, Zvomwoyo, Chiturike, Chirasauta, Bere, Munyarazi and Gunde primary schools were also selected from Buhera.

Hamandise said they will not be giving money to schools but would only buy construction material required as well as furniture.

“We shall not give the money to schools but we would request all the material needed to rehabilitate the destroyed infrastructure and make payments,” said Hamandishe.

Bikita DSI James Mahofa did not disclose the names of schools that will benefit in the project.