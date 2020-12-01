Simbarashe Mpofu-Mabhena





Cephas Shava

MWENEZI - A total of seven candidates from the ruling Zanu PF party are eyeing the Mwenezi East parliamentary seat which fell vacant following the death of the then Member of Parliament (MP) Joosbi Omar.

No political party has officially give the green light for its members to start campaigning and none of the parties has set primary elections date.

However, some seven Zanu PF candidates have so far thrown their hats into the ring with some already ‘silently’ campaigning.

Former Ward 5 Councilor Master Makope, who heads Avhunga Secondary School, is among the contestants. In the run-up to 2018 general elections, Makope came second in the Zanu PF primary elections, a distant behind Omar who went on to then represent the party in the harmonised elections.

Prominent Rutenga based businessman, Simbarashe Mpofu, who is better known as Mabhena, is also said to be in the race, and many people tip him to win the race.

Luckson Chikomo, a sugarcane farmer from the Mpapa area, who is a former employee of Tongaat Hullet Zimbabwe, has reportedly thrown his hat into the ring as well.

Marvelous Chifumuro, a teacher at Sagwari Secondary School who for long tried his lucky in the political ring without success, is also among the hopefuls

Ward 13 Councillor Takura Mudavose is said to be carefully weighing his options too.

Jabulani Mberesi who is a lawyer by profession and Cuthbert Muzara who is a Zanu PF central committee member, are also said to be among the list of contestants.

Some contestants who spoke to TellZim News confirmed there interest for the constituency.

"Although the party is yet to authorize us to campaign, we have already started the ground work. If we wait for the party to announce its own dates, we will not have enough time to engage with the grassroots. Wwe have decided to start the process for our own benefit," said one of the contestants who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, sources in the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance said grassroots structures were suggesting two names, the district's organising secretary Tineyi Mapepa and the party treasure Tendekai Mandizvidza.

Local political analysts say the contest in Zanu PF and the MDC primaries will have no obvious winners although the resources factor is likely to have immense influence.

Omar, who died on October 25, took over the Mwenezi East constituency in 2017 through a by-election following the death of his predecessor Joshua Moyo.