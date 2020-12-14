



TellZim Reporter

The man who on 28 August 2020 crashed his car onto three people, killing them instantly, before fleeing from the scene has gotten off the so-called long arm of the law lightly after being sentenced to community service.

Magistrate Patience Madondo sentenced Tendai Gondo to 24 months imprisonment but went on to suspend 12 months on condition that he will not commit a similar offence for the next five years.

The other 12 months we suspended on condition that he complete 420 hours of community service at Burombo Primary School.

Gondo, of Runyararo West high density suburb, only handed himself over to the police the following day after the accident.

He faced charges of driving without a licence, negligent driving, failure to stop after causing an accident, culpable homicide in which three people lost their lives and four were seriously injured.

The court ruled that the accused's negligence on the day in question was ordinary and did not warrant a custodial sentence since he panicked after realising that he had bumped onto the back of another vehicle.

Gondo, who had driven on the wrong lane after causing an accident, failed to control his motor vehicle and went on to hit seven pedestrians who were walking on the side of Jongwe Road towards Pangolin shopping centre.

The State had submitted that the accused's driving on the day in question was reckless and deserved a custodial sentence.

The people who were killed in the accident are Martha Mutseka (50) who had visited ailing relatives, Nyasha Sithole (26) and five-moths-old Wendy Mubata who died upon admission at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.