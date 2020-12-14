Noah Marima





Moses Ziyambi

MASVINGO - Youthful businessman Noah Marima has been elected Zimbabwe Driving School Owners Association (ZDSOA) Masvingo provincial chapter chairperson in elections held in the city recently.

The association, which has close to 30 members in Masvingo province alone, represents to common interests of driving schools in the country and advocates for better working relationship between driving school and authorities.

Marima, who is director of Junior Driving School, Junior Microfinance and Junior Security; will lead the chapter for the next two years when another round of elections will be due.

He has been national spokesperson for the association before his election to provincial chairperson.

“It is a new challenge that I am willing to take. I am fully conscious of the problems at hand especially now that we have emerged from a difficult lockdown period when business levels were down at zero. Most of us are struggling and we need to work together to present a common position to authorities and the public that we serve,” said Marima.

He said he would be glad if there are more consultative processes between government and driving schools so that issues that affect the sector are better accommodated.

“We are facing a lot of problems that we wish authorities could address. We need to speak to one another and find ways in which we can take care of each other’s interests,” said Marima.

He said the recent hiking of Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) fees had seen their business slowing down.

The fees went up by an average of over 1000 percent, with a learner’s licence certificate going up from $100 to $1000.

He said the association was beset by disunity which has taken back the interests of all people in the driving schools business.

“There is no progress without unity so I want to work for the unity of all members so that we grow our businesses in a manner that benefits us, our communities and the economy of the country. I would be glad to create a platform of engagement where we meet with government on issues that affect us,” he said.

He said he was pleased by efforts being made by such relevant government departments like the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) to address some of the most fundamental problems faced by driving schools.