Acting Town Clerk engineer Edward Mukaratirwa







Wayne Ncube

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara), which last allocated road maintenance funds to the City of Masvingo in June, has, for the year 2021, allocated about $44 million to the local authority whose road network has become deplorable.

A total sum of $43 268 127 has been allocated to the city for both routine and periodic road maintenance work.

City of Masvingo acting Town Clerk engineer Edward Mukaratirwa said that the allocations from Zinara were very low considering the current state of the roads.

“The Zinara allocations are very low and unpredictable. The money does not come at some instances and we last received such allocations in June.

“We will, however, make use of the few funds availed to upgrade our drainage systems which have been overwhelmed by the current rains,” said Mukaratirwa.

The Public Works and Planning Committee meeting minutes dated November 9, 2020, say that the committee agreed to spread the funds evenly across all wards.

“The members agreed that the maintenance should focus on all wards, which includes resealing of roads such as the Zimuto road which is 410 meters with an estimated budget of $3 264 000.

“The other roads which are to be resealed are Bahunia which is 1 080 meters long at an estimated cost of $7 327 300, Calvin Majange road which is 600 meters at an estimated cost of $4 559 200.

“The 500 metres long Yomukono Street will be resealed at a cost of $4 087 200,” reads the minutes.

Other roads to be resealed include 4.1 Brigade, Mashavishavi and Target Kopje 06 Route to the tune of $1 229 647, $3 264 800 and $5, 4 million respectively.

Drainage cleaning and lining in Chesvingo, Mucheke, Runyararo West, Target Kopje, Rujeko, Central Business District and Morningside covering 25 kilometers has a budget allocation of $4 million.