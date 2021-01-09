



...558 active coronavirus cases in Manicaland, Masvingo



Beatific Gumbwanda



CHIREDZI – Some nine Chiredzi General Hospital staff including two senior members have tested positive to Covid-19 and have been sent into self-isolation, TellZim News has learnt.



Sources said the nine staff members include nurses, doctors and general hand personnel.



"The hospital is currently overwhelmed. Nurses, general hand workers and senior staff members have tested positive to Covid-19 and are currently on self-isolation," said a source.



Chiredzi District Medical Superintendent David Tarumbwa was not reachable for comment on the time of going to print.



Chiredzi District Development Coordinator (DDC) Lovemore Chisema confirmed there were staff members who tested positive but could not give the exact figure.



"I understand there are staff members who have tested positive to Covid-19 at Chiredzi General Hospital and are all in self-isolation. They will remain in self-isolation unless their conditions become critical," said Chisema, who is chairperson of the district Covid-19 task-force.



As of January 05, Masvingo province had 872 cumulative cases of coronavirus, with 93 of them being new, and 18 deaths. Cumulative cases of recovery were 833, with 13 of them being new, meaning 221 cases were still active.



With 1 176 cases, with 49 of them being new, Manicaland had the third highest national tally behind epicenters Harare and Bulawayo as well as the Midlands province.



The province had 790 cumulative cases of recoveries, with 37 of them being new. The province had 337 active cases of coronavirus and 49 deaths, eight of them being new deaths.