Doug Hill

TellZim Reporter

Renowned Masvingo businessman and property owner Alderman Dough Hill has died, TellZim News can report.

He died last night after fighting what was reported to be an old-age related illness.

Family spokesperson Alicca Hill, who is the deceased’s daughter-in-law, confirmed the Alderman Hill’s death but she was not at liberty to immediately reveal finer details.

“He died last night and we are in mourning. We are compiling a detailed information package about his life and death and we will share it with the media,” said Alicca.

Charles Austin Theatre chairperson Charles Munganasa expressed great sadness at the death of Aderman Hill whom he described as a hero of the arts.

“He was a theatre hero and icon. He worked for the development of young artists in Masvingo and we will always remember him for helping to develop such young talent as Vamayaya, Sabhuku Vharazipi, Charles Munganasa and Khetani Michael Banda.

“He worked hard to put Masvingo arts on the market. Masvingo has lost a great person but he left a big legacy which we will always celebrate for many years to come,” said Munganasa.

Alderman Hill served in the then Municipality of Fort Victoria before retiring to focus on his businesses as well as on theatre.

He is probably best known as the owner of the Belmont Press building complex which houses The Mirror newspaper which he started in 1992 as Masvingo Mirror.

In the early 1980s, Hill started Masvingo Star newspaper which he then sold to government’s NewZiana which ran the Community Newspaper Group (CNG) which is now called the Community Newspaper Publishers (CNP).

Hill was a great lover and sponsor of theatre arts, having worked with the then Masvingo Masvingo Theatre Circle now known as Masvingo Theatre and Arts Club which is housed at Charles Austin Theatre.

The theatre was built in the late 1950s by a committee on which Alderman Hill sat as a member.