



TellZim Reporter

Reports that began circulating on social media earlier today that prominent traditional leader Chief Fortune Charumbira was dead are false, TellZim News can report.

The wild rumours began circulating on WhatsApp in the morning that Chief Charumbira had died of Covid-19 but there was no authoritative voice to authenticate the report.

Though TellZim News could not reach Charumbira on his own mobile numbers, his wife Priscilla expressed concern that people had used social media to spread malicious rumours.

“We are concerned by the rumours which are malicious. I have no time commenting on them but they are false. I will pass the message to him that you wanted to speak to him,” she said.

The National Chiefs’ Council president later spoke in the background and dispelled the rumours that he was dead.

Chief Charumbira was elected vice president of the Pan-African Parliament in October 2018.