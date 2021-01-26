Chief Neshuro







Cephas Shava

MWENEZI- Villagers from the Hume area in Rutenga are up in arms with Chief Neshuro, born Rodwell Gudo, whom they accuse of parceling out their grazing lands to home seekers.

Villagers say that their livestock will soon have no grazing lands as much of the reserved land was being sold to the highest bidder.

Chief Neshuro denied the allegations saying no grazing land has ever been sold and people should not soil his name.

“Why should we destroy our grazing lands? Here in Mwenezi we have a huge herd and if we do not leave the grazing lands what will happen to that herd?

“I have never sold any land and I was at one point approached by officials from the ministry of lands who wanted to allocate land to their people and I told them to engage my village heads.

“As far as I am concerned, we have not given any land to anyone and there has been no pegging on our grazing lands,” said Chief Neshuro.

Village head Taurai Chikweza confirmed that there was a dispute between home seekers, who are encroaching grazing lands, and villagers saying they once sought recourse from the ministry of lands.

"The land which has been reserved for our domestic animals to graze was recently pegged for some home seekers.

“We engaged the district lands office over the issue but they could not give us an ear as the people who did the pegging claimed they were acting above board,” said Chikweza.

Sources said that Chief Neshuro, through his headman one Dzingai Makurirofa of Sonop Ranch, was facilitating the pegging of the grazing lands.

“As has become the norm here under Chief Neshuro's area of jurisdiction, the land is not given free of charge. One has to either part with his cash or some beasts in order to acquire land.

“This was the case with the would-be beneficiaries of the grazing land of 7B in Rutenga West.

“The Chief was paid by the would-be beneficiaries and headman Makurirofa is the one who is facilitating all this,” said the source.