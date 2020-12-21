Wesley Kauma



Tendai Mbede/Blessed Mandaza

CHIREDZI - Chiredzi Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu has acquitted two Chiredzi Town Council executives, Consider Kubiku (Town Planner) and Wesley Kauma (Engineer), who were dragged to court by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on allegations of abuse of office, TellZim News can reveal.

Kubiku and Kauma were arrested in June last year and were released on $10 000 bail each.

The duo were facing four counts of criminal abuse of office dating back to 2015 when Kubiku, who was the Acting Housing Director, facilitated their acquisition of stands number 3609 and 3610 at low price of $500 which they did not pay.

Kubiku later sold his stand to Kauma, with an agreement of sale being shown to the investigating officer, but never paid anything again to the council as was required.

Kauma proceeded to construct buildings without following proper council procedures.

During their defense case, Kauma who was being represented by Charles Ndlovu of Ndlovu and Hwacha Law Chambers and Kubiku who was being represented by Wellington Muzenda of Muzenda and Chitsama Attorneys argued that they acquired the stands during a collective bargain process where their debt was paid using stands.

Kauma even argued that his boss, Charles Muchatukwa, acquired a luxurious Toyota Fortuner and a house during the same collective bargain but was never arrested.

Giving her ruling, magistrate Zuyu said the local authority did not fulfil what it had promised the two and still owes the duo thousands of dollars.

Linda Sabeka, who was ZACC's investigating officer, alleged that the accounting system indicated that all stands in question were never paid for while one of them, was only paid US$200 leaving a balance of US$800.

Sabeka said Kubiku had the duty to ensure developmental control of stands in Chiredzi, to ensure that no illegal developments were mushrooming and that building inspection fees were paid for but he ignored because Kauma was his friend.

Prosecutor Noel Muranda represented the state.