New tarred road linking the main business centre at Nyika with Duma residential area





Colleen Chitsa

BIKITA – Bikita Rural District Council (RDC) has expressed satisfaction with the progress they made in the implementation of the projects funded under devolution in 2020 with the majority of projects undertaken having been completed.

The few remaining projects which have been carried over into 2021 are over 90 percent complete.

There is now greater potable water provision in various wards of the district as 33 boreholes were equipped with B-Type Bush Pumps, three boreholes equipped with solar powered systems and 40 boreholes were repaired.

Bikita RDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Chibhi said they were happy with the progress they made regardless of the Covid-19 national lockdown.

“We have made remarkable strides in ensuring that the projects we undertook have been completed or neared completion.

“Were it not for the lockdowns which disturbed smooth flow of implementation of the projects, we would have completed all of them as we had targeted to do all the work in 2020 and start the new on a new page,” said Chibhi.

In 2020, Bikita RDC received $11.5 million in devolution funds.

The Shumbaimwe Clinic project in Ward 11 which was constructed by the local authority in partnership with Bikita Minerals and Odzi Clinic are the major projects that have already been completed.

These clinics target around 6 000 beneficiaries and will lessen the distance travelled by locals to the nearest health centers as well as providing easy access to medical supplies.

The 2.3km of the Nyika Growth Point to Duma Residential area road was successfully surfaced making it safe for around 10 000 targeted road users.

In the education sector, the local authority commissioned a double block at Zindove Primary School in Ward 2 under Chief Mabika and another at Mupakwa Primary in Ward 13 in Mukanganwi area.

Ongoing projects include the main buildings of Chibvure, Budzi and Mupamaonde clinics.

In 2019, the local authority won a number of accolades and awards with Chibhi himself being named CEO of the Year for the second year running during the Megafest Local Governance Awards held in Harare.