Treasury has allocated nearly $2 billion to Masvingo province in devolution funds for 2021 targeting projects being implemented by local authorities which include, but not limited to, roads, water and sanitation and social infrastructure.

In the 2021 national budget, devolution has been allocated a total of $19.5 billion which will be distributed to provincial or metropolitan councils and local authorities in line with the agreed formulas.

Masvingo province received $1.845 billion from which Chivi District was allocated $212 million up from $29 million in the 2020 national budget.

In a speech read on his behalf by the deputy minister of Finance and Economic Development, Clemence Chiduwa, at the occasion of the official commissioning of the Chombwe piped water scheme by President Mnangagwa in Chivi a fortnight ago, Finance and Economic Development minister Prof Mthuli Ncube said the devolution funds were in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1).

“The devolution concept that government adopted in the new 2013 Constitution of Zimbabwe seeks to devolve power and responsibilities to lower tiers of Government in Zimbabwe.

“In this regard, beginning in 2019, Government has been allocating 5% of the revenues towards devolution projects, targeting projects being implemented by local authorities given that they already had ready structures to ensure implementation.

“Most of the projects that have been targeted for implementation include mainly roads, water and sanitation and social infrastructure among others,” said Ncube.

He said he was impressed with the way in which local authorities have been implementing life changing projects for the people across the country.

“The Chombwe Piped Water Scheme that we are commissioning today (December 23) is a clear testimony of how effective the devolution funds can impact and change the lives of our communities. I am informed that this project was implemented at a cost of $8 million.

“I must therefore, comment the Chivi Rural District Council for effectively utilizing devolution funds and encourage other local authorities to follow suit.

The revived Chombwe piped water scheme is set to benefit over 10 000 households with raw water to use for irrigation among other uses in the semi-arid Chivi area.

“The revived Chombwe Piped Water Scheme speaks of the NDS as this will catalyze development in Chivi district and in the process empower our youth and improve the livelihoods of our communities.

“The NDS1 priorities interventions towards provision of clean and safe drinking water to citizens. Government has made a lot of strides towards availing resources for water and sanitation infrastructure both in urban and rural areas,” said Ncube.

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira expressed optimism that the devolution allocation for Masvingo will go a long way in ensuring that community development is prioritized and no community will be left behind in line with Vision 2030.