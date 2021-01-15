Josiah Makombe



…offers 20 percent discount on serviced accounts

Tinaani Nyabereka

City of Gweru has said that it will levy a 19 percent interest per annum on all unpaid bills saying the council is facing challenges to provide services with a ballooning debt of over $270 million.

Mayor Josiah Makombe said that residents were not playing their part for council to provide services saying service delivery is a two way process.

“Our residents seem to have shun the goodwill by council as most are not paying their bills.

“This has seen debts accumulating to $277,719 803 as of November 30, 2020. Council has resolved to levy an interest of 19 percent per annum on defaulters and reward the loyal payers by a discount of 20 percent on their monthly bills.

“Our information team is working on the modalities and very soon residents will receive statements reflecting these interest elements,” said Makombe.

He called on residents to approach the council and make payment plans to service their accounts.

“Council has to deliver services to the residents and that can only happen when residents pay their bills. If residents do not pay, councils cannot deliver services.

“A lot of residents cry that services have deteriorated but what they fail to realize is that they are the ones responsible for making the wheel turn. We do not grow money and we need residents to pay so that we could deliver,” said Makombe.

He said that the local authority managed to procure three high lift water pumps and are expected to be delivered this January.

"We have managed to pay for the three high lift water pumps procured from South Africa and the process of clearing the pumps is in progress. We want to improve water supply in the city,” said Makombe.