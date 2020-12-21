|Ratidzo Wekare
TellZim Reporter
Masvingo artists based in Zimbabwe and abroad dominated Hevoi FM’s inaugural Top 50 chart show which was aired on the January 01, 2021.
The charts rated some of the popular songs that received the most airplay in year 2020, with a whopping 44 of the chart names being Masvingo-based artists.
Hevoi FM programming and administration coordinator Works Gezani said he was satisfied with the level of talent in the province.
“I am pleased by the number of upcoming local artists whose music we are playing. They are doing very well and the chart show proved that. Some of them started their music careers only last year,” said Gezani.
The show was presented by Roseline Mutare, whose popular radio name is Miss Rose Kamusalad Kepa Radio.
Upcoming artist Salam Salam emerged at number 1 on the charts with his hit Imba yangu, followed by pop artist Innollah who features seasoned gospel artist Ratidzo Wekare on the song Nechipo changu.
South Africa-based gospel musician Leti Chawira came third with her song Heal our land while Mai Zinyimo sat at number 4 with her song Ngazvindipfure.
Dorcas Moyo, who is based in Mutare, slipped into what was largely a Masvingo party and took number 5 with her song Tsamba.
Upcoming hip-pop artist Guan took 6th position with his hit My gosh while Ngundu-based Joztek, who featured Cinderella on their hit Simudza chiso, took number 7.
Simudza chiso is an attempt at uplifting those that feel hopeless and depressed in spirit, and is partly a heart-rending narration of Cinderella’s real-life experiences at the hands of a rapist.
Innolah, who featured thrice in the entire show, took number 8 with the song Ndiaratidze rudo which was written by Harvest House pastor Rev Chikarakara together with Ratidzo Wekare.
New kid on the block in gospel music, Hope Kadewere took position 9 with the song Ndipe meso while another Ngundu-based artist Akim Ngwenya took position 10 with his song Garai neni.
“Our dream is to take Masvingo music to the highest level and as a station, we are happy that our local artists are finding accommodation in a radio station which is essentially theirs,” Gezani said.
He said the station also has a weekly chart show whose aim is to promote local talent by showcasing it alongside what artists from other parts of the country have to offer.
Below is the full list of the Hevoi FM Top 50 Chart show:
Hevoi FM Top 50
1. Salam salam – Imba yangu
2. Innolah x Ratidzo Wekare- Nechipo changu
3. Letty chawira - Heal our land
4. Mai zee x Trymore Band- Ngazvindupfuure so
5. Dorcas Moyo- Tsamba
6. Guan x mr candy- My gosh
7. Joztek x Cinderella- Simudza chiso
8. Innolah x Ratidzo Wekare x Pastor Chikarakara- ndiratidze rudo
9. Hope Kadewere- Ndipe meso
10. Akim Ngwenya- Garai Neni
11. Memory Wuttah- Vakarurama
12. Ade Chifamba – Kwakabviwa kure
13. Innollah x Pastor Chikarakara
14. Tekina - Mushandiri
15. Ayolanda – Dana Jesu
16. Jah praizer - Mukwasha
17. Munaco- Pizza
18. Pastor Joshua- Havarambi vakadaro
19. Popmore- wakandivimbisa
20. Jah Signal x Uncle Epatain- Zita renyu rinoera
21. Hot Lyn- Mashoko avo
22. Dorcas moyo x Cashmore- Ndafugama
23. Pastor Tsitsi- Sufficient grace
24. Admire Nago- Dai mauya baba
25. Rosemary Majaya- Tibatsirei
26. King shona- Rural king
27. Pastor Jackie x Innolah- Handisati Ndachibata
28. Gunship – Joyful noise
29. Poptain x Allanah- Mutengo wedoro
30. Scout James- Madube
31. Teedrey- Tarisai
32. Pastor Jackie- Like a rain
33. Mwana wevhu- Amai
34. Gucci buyounce- Sorry
35. Yardman – One chance
36. Makumbe Brothers- Ndatambira nhare
37. Proxy pee- uringirozi
38. Eye Q- kuteya vana
39. Lumex – Ndiratidze rudo
40. D’ravven – moyo muti
41. Mambo dhuterere – Ndabvunza manuwere
42. Junior O- Bhodho
43. Alex charamba- I declare
44. Baster – chimodho
45. Cladman- Wagona kusarura
46. Tanyah – Zvamauya zvanaka
47. Marisa- Thank you
48. Tiny Rue- Why
49. Seh Muchenu- Chido chemoyo
50. Ikidz Sanzi – Nyika ye love
