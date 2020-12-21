Ratidzo Wekare

TellZim Reporter

Masvingo artists based in Zimbabwe and abroad dominated Hevoi FM’s inaugural Top 50 chart show which was aired on the January 01, 2021.

The charts rated some of the popular songs that received the most airplay in year 2020, with a whopping 44 of the chart names being Masvingo-based artists.

Hevoi FM programming and administration coordinator Works Gezani said he was satisfied with the level of talent in the province.

“I am pleased by the number of upcoming local artists whose music we are playing. They are doing very well and the chart show proved that. Some of them started their music careers only last year,” said Gezani.

The show was presented by Roseline Mutare, whose popular radio name is Miss Rose Kamusalad Kepa Radio.

Upcoming artist Salam Salam emerged at number 1 on the charts with his hit Imba yangu, followed by pop artist Innollah who features seasoned gospel artist Ratidzo Wekare on the song Nechipo changu.

South Africa-based gospel musician Leti Chawira came third with her song Heal our land while Mai Zinyimo sat at number 4 with her song Ngazvindipfure.

Dorcas Moyo, who is based in Mutare, slipped into what was largely a Masvingo party and took number 5 with her song Tsamba.

Upcoming hip-pop artist Guan took 6th position with his hit My gosh while Ngundu-based Joztek, who featured Cinderella on their hit Simudza chiso, took number 7.

Simudza chiso is an attempt at uplifting those that feel hopeless and depressed in spirit, and is partly a heart-rending narration of Cinderella’s real-life experiences at the hands of a rapist.

Innolah, who featured thrice in the entire show, took number 8 with the song Ndiaratidze rudo which was written by Harvest House pastor Rev Chikarakara together with Ratidzo Wekare.

New kid on the block in gospel music, Hope Kadewere took position 9 with the song Ndipe meso while another Ngundu-based artist Akim Ngwenya took position 10 with his song Garai neni.

“Our dream is to take Masvingo music to the highest level and as a station, we are happy that our local artists are finding accommodation in a radio station which is essentially theirs,” Gezani said.

He said the station also has a weekly chart show whose aim is to promote local talent by showcasing it alongside what artists from other parts of the country have to offer.

Below is the full list of the Hevoi FM Top 50 Chart show:

Hevoi FM Top 50

1. Salam salam – Imba yangu

2. Innolah x Ratidzo Wekare- Nechipo changu

3. Letty chawira - Heal our land

4. Mai zee x Trymore Band- Ngazvindupfuure so

5. Dorcas Moyo- Tsamba

6. Guan x mr candy- My gosh

7. Joztek x Cinderella- Simudza chiso

8. Innolah x Ratidzo Wekare x Pastor Chikarakara- ndiratidze rudo

9. Hope Kadewere- Ndipe meso

10. Akim Ngwenya- Garai Neni

11. Memory Wuttah- Vakarurama

12. Ade Chifamba – Kwakabviwa kure

13. Innollah x Pastor Chikarakara

14. Tekina - Mushandiri

15. Ayolanda – Dana Jesu

16. Jah praizer - Mukwasha

17. Munaco- Pizza

18. Pastor Joshua- Havarambi vakadaro

19. Popmore- wakandivimbisa

20. Jah Signal x Uncle Epatain- Zita renyu rinoera

21. Hot Lyn- Mashoko avo

22. Dorcas moyo x Cashmore- Ndafugama

23. Pastor Tsitsi- Sufficient grace

24. Admire Nago- Dai mauya baba

25. Rosemary Majaya- Tibatsirei

26. King shona- Rural king

27. Pastor Jackie x Innolah- Handisati Ndachibata

28. Gunship – Joyful noise

29. Poptain x Allanah- Mutengo wedoro

30. Scout James- Madube

31. Teedrey- Tarisai

32. Pastor Jackie- Like a rain

33. Mwana wevhu- Amai

34. Gucci buyounce- Sorry

35. Yardman – One chance

36. Makumbe Brothers- Ndatambira nhare

37. Proxy pee- uringirozi

38. Eye Q- kuteya vana

39. Lumex – Ndiratidze rudo

40. D’ravven – moyo muti

41. Mambo dhuterere – Ndabvunza manuwere

42. Junior O- Bhodho

43. Alex charamba- I declare

44. Baster – chimodho

45. Cladman- Wagona kusarura

46. Tanyah – Zvamauya zvanaka

47. Marisa- Thank you

48. Tiny Rue- Why

49. Seh Muchenu- Chido chemoyo

50. Ikidz Sanzi – Nyika ye love