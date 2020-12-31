Upenyu Chaota
After
announcing that he was dumping MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa arguing that
his party no longer exists, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has been accused of trying to
trace his footsteps back to the ruling Zanu PF party but the former Mwenezi
East legislator has hit back at his critics saying he never resigned from Zanu
PF.
Bhasikiti
was kicked out of Zanu PF in 2014 on allegations of trying to remove the then President
Robert Mugabe from power together with the Gamatox faction led by former vice
president Joyce Mujuru.
Bhasikiti
told TellZim News that people should understand that he never resigned from
Zanu PF but he did from the MDC Alliance.
“I was
not kicked out of the MDC Alliance but I had to quit after realising that I could
no longer belong to a party which does not exist. I supported Chamisa but since
he no longer has a party, I decided to leave him.
“Now
people are attacking my person saying I want to go back to Zanu PF but I want
to tell them that I never resigned from Zanu PF.
“Everyone
likes the old Zanu PF which believed in the politics of gutsaruzhinji.
Unfortunately the current Zanu PF has derailed from that principle and if they
mend their ways I would support them.
“What I
wanted was for MDC Alliance to become ideologically like Zanu PF during
its founding days but they have refused,” said Bhasikiti.
He said
he was quitting politics and will focus on agriculture at his farm in Mwenezi
where he says he is doing very well in maize seed and mango production.
“I am
now doing politics of production. The people need to eat at the end of the day
and I have decided to take it upon myself to feed the nation.
“We are
now looking beyond politics and we want to utilize the land we were given. I am
into maize seed and mango production. Our mangoes are being sold on the local
market and we have exported some,” said Bhasikiti.
After
the 2017 military coup of 2017 which downed Mugabe, Bhasikiti tried to find his
way into Zanu PF after pleading with the Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial
Coordinating Committee (PCC) for readmission but he was turned down.
No comments