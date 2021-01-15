|Herbert Chikosi
…as ZNFC introduces new
contraceptives
Blessed
Chauke
The second round of
strict Covid-19 induced lockdown has made family planning services all the more
essential and the country’s family
planning authority has given assurances that its work is still going on
smoothly.
As many young people
spent more of their time idle at home, the urge to experiment sexually becomes
more intense and this has resulted in many new cases of unwanted pregnancies
and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).
Zimbabwe national
Family Planning Council (ZNFPC) Masvingo provincial marketing and
communications officer Herbert Chikosi said people should continue to expect
quality services from the institution.
"As an
organisation, we are open from 8am - 3pm during this lockdown and we are ready
to help those who need help. We also have community-based workers in different
communities who can assist people at home during this lockdown," said
Chikosi
He said citizens should
make greater use of community-based workers so as to spare themselves the
hassles of travelling in the lockdown.
"We have different
centres around the country where people can access our services. We have the
Masvingo Centre of Excellence Clinic and the Tshovani Youth Centre in
Chiredzi. We have another family
planning centre in Chikombedzi.
“As people wait for
their services, we share with then information on how we can all better protect
ourselves from getting infected by the coronavirus,” said Chikosi.
He said it was
unfortunate that the lockdown had put a stop on their community outreach meetings
where many issues of interest were discussed.
Chikosi, however,
revealed they now had new family planning products that have just been
introduced.
"Such new products
as the Sayana Press, new female perfumed condoms and new male condoms were
introduced. Many female users are finding Sayana Press convenient to them
because they can inject themselves and it lasts for three months," said
Chikosi.
