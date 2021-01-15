Herbert Chikosi





…as ZNFC introduces new contraceptives





Blessed Chauke

The second round of strict Covid-19 induced lockdown has made family planning services all the more essential and the country’s family planning authority has given assurances that its work is still going on smoothly.

As many young people spent more of their time idle at home, the urge to experiment sexually becomes more intense and this has resulted in many new cases of unwanted pregnancies and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

Zimbabwe national Family Planning Council (ZNFPC) Masvingo provincial marketing and communications officer Herbert Chikosi said people should continue to expect quality services from the institution.

"As an organisation, we are open from 8am - 3pm during this lockdown and we are ready to help those who need help. We also have community-based workers in different communities who can assist people at home during this lockdown," said Chikosi

He said citizens should make greater use of community-based workers so as to spare themselves the hassles of travelling in the lockdown.

"We have different centres around the country where people can access our services. We have the Masvingo Centre of Excellence Clinic and the Tshovani Youth Centre in Chiredzi. We have another family planning centre in Chikombedzi.

“As people wait for their services, we share with then information on how we can all better protect ourselves from getting infected by the coronavirus,” said Chikosi.

He said it was unfortunate that the lockdown had put a stop on their community outreach meetings where many issues of interest were discussed.

Chikosi, however, revealed they now had new family planning products that have just been introduced.

"Such new products as the Sayana Press, new female perfumed condoms and new male condoms were introduced. Many female users are finding Sayana Press convenient to them because they can inject themselves and it lasts for three months," said Chikosi.