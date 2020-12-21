The new DCC were first endorsed by Matuke during a PPC at Chivi growth point





…Matuke defends Chadzamira, warns ‘detractors’

…Makwarimba faction faces expulsion ‘for bringing name of party into disrepute’

Moses Ziyambi

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has endorsed the new Masvingo District Coordination Committee (DCC) leadership that was elected under controversial circumstances on December 05-06, 2020.

During his visit to Chombwe water scheme in Chivi North on December 23, Mnangagwa was introduced to the new district chairpersons by Zanu PF national political commissar Victor Matemadanda.

Mnangagwa then took time to greet the new leadership and congratulate everybody who was elected before urging all party members to work together and rally behind the winners.

Matemadanda then took a swipe at disgruntled party members who feel that the elections were rigged in favour of a faction aligned to the party’s provincial chairperson Ezra Chadzamira, and have been circulating videos on social media with damaging allegations of vote fraud.

Of particular interest is a Masvingo district-based faction alleged to be led by Clemence Makwarimba and his son Phainos who want the district election results annulled on the basis of rigging.

The Makwarimba faction is also said to be vehemently opposed to Chadzamira leadership and they cannot wait to see his back.

Before the Chombwe endorsement, the new leadership had got the support of senior party member Lovemore Matuke, who is secretary for security in the politburo.

Addressing a Provincial Coordination Committee (PCC) meeting at Chivi growth point on December 19, Matuke, who is secretary for security in the politburo, railed against what he called concerted efforts to attack the provincial party leadership.

Matuke was sandwiched by secretary for legal affairs in the politburo Paul Mangwana, Chadzamira, deputy chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa and many other party officials.

“Do not take our quietness for foolishness. We are not foolish; we would not have reached where we are if we were foolish. There are some of you who are going against our chairman and we are watching you. You might think that you are going against the chairman alone but no, you are also going against the rest of us,” said Matuke.

He warned that nobody will remove Chadzamira from his position except the generality of the party membership at the right time.

“It’s not Masvingo district alone which elected our chairman. We cannot have him removed today by your district; it’s all of us who will remove him altogether,” said Matuke.

Other sources in the party said people aligned to the Makwarimba faction was now under pressure and many of them could be expelled this year ‘for using social media to bring the name of the party into disrepute’.