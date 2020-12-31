Select Menu

Masvingo mayor takes charge of fired Cllrs' wards

Collen Maboke

Wayne Ncube

City of Masvingo Mayor Collen Maboke has said that he will be in charge of four wards which were left vacant after the councillors were fired by then MDC-T secretary general and now president Douglas Mwonzora.

Masvingo Urban’s wards 3, 4, 5 and 7 were left vacant and without council representation after their councillors Tarusenga Vhembo, Godfrey Kurauone, Daniel Mberikunashe and Richard Musekiwa respectively, were expelled for belonging to another party.

To ensure that service delivery continues and people’s concerns are taken to council, Maboke said he will be the one taking over the responsibilities left by the expelled councillors.

“We have lost four councillors who have been fired by their parties. As the mayor and leader of the councillors, it is my job to take over and make sure that the people do not feel orphaned.

“If residents in the affected wards have any issues they wish to be addressed, they should not hesitate to contact me and I will be there to address the challenges and take them to council,” said Maboke during a recent press conference.

Mwonzora said has said fired Vhembo by mistake and he will make sure that he got reinstated.

Service delivery in Masvingo has plummeted with uncollected garbage, deplorable roads and erratic water supplies being the new normal.

Maboke can be reached on 0774035444

 

 

 

 

TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe.
