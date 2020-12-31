|Collen Maboke
Wayne Ncube
City of
Masvingo Mayor Collen Maboke has said that he will be in charge of four wards
which were left vacant after the councillors were fired by then MDC-T secretary
general and now president Douglas Mwonzora.
Masvingo
Urban’s wards 3, 4, 5 and 7 were left vacant and without council representation
after their councillors Tarusenga Vhembo, Godfrey Kurauone, Daniel Mberikunashe
and Richard Musekiwa respectively, were expelled for belonging to another
party.
To
ensure that service delivery continues and people’s concerns are taken to
council, Maboke said he will be the one taking over the responsibilities left
by the expelled councillors.
“We
have lost four councillors who have been fired by their parties. As the mayor
and leader of the councillors, it is my job to take over and make sure that the
people do not feel orphaned.
“If
residents in the affected wards have any issues they wish to be addressed, they
should not hesitate to contact me and I will be there to address the challenges
and take them to council,” said Maboke during a recent press conference.
Mwonzora
said has said fired Vhembo by mistake and he will make sure that he got
reinstated.
Service
delivery in Masvingo has plummeted with uncollected garbage, deplorable roads
and erratic water supplies being the new normal.
Maboke
can be reached on 0774035444
