|Ass Com Taonei Nyazema
TellZim Reporter
MASVINGO – Acting Officer Commanding Masvingo Province (PROPOL) Assistant
Commissioner Taonei Nyazema has been transferred to Bulawayo.
Nyazema was transferred to
Bulawayo in early December after serving in the province for close to a year.
His transfer came as a result of
a recent promotion of a number of police officers across the country.
National Police Spokesperson
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the transfer of Nyazema was a general
and regular exercise that is done by the police and a number of police officers
are being transferred.
He said Nyazema will be replaced
by Commissioner Winston Muza who is coming from Harare.
“Nyazema is going to Bulawayo but
he is going not going to be the Propol, he is going to occupy another
position,” said Nyathi.
