» » » Masvingo police boss transferred to Byo

Ass Com Taonei Nyazema


TellZim Reporter

MASVINGO – Acting Officer Commanding Masvingo Province (PROPOL) Assistant Commissioner Taonei Nyazema has been transferred to Bulawayo.

Nyazema was transferred to Bulawayo in early December after serving in the province for close to a year.

His transfer came as a result of a recent promotion of a number of police officers across the country.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the transfer of Nyazema was a general and regular exercise that is done by the police and a number of police officers are being transferred.

He said Nyazema will be replaced by Commissioner Winston Muza who is coming from Harare.

“Nyazema is going to Bulawayo but he is going not going to be the Propol, he is going to occupy another position,” said Nyathi.

 

 

 

 

