|Supt Mazula
TellZim Reporter
MASVINGO – Police
Masvingo Provincial spokesperson Charity Mazula, who was recently promoted to
the rank of Superintendent, has been transferred to Chivi district.
Supt. Mazula is now in charge of operations in Masvingo West
policing district which mainly covers Chivi district. She has since been
replaced by the newly promoted Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa who was also working
in the community liaison office as her deputy.
Insp. Dhewa was promoted from Asst Inspector to a full
inspector and is now the new provincial spokesperson.
