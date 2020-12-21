Supt Mazula





TellZim Reporter

MASVINGO – Police Masvingo Provincial spokesperson Charity Mazula, who was recently promoted to the rank of Superintendent, has been transferred to Chivi district.

Supt. Mazula is now in charge of operations in Masvingo West policing district which mainly covers Chivi district. She has since been replaced by the newly promoted Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa who was also working in the community liaison office as her deputy.

Insp. Dhewa was promoted from Asst Inspector to a full inspector and is now the new provincial spokesperson.