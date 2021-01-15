|The number of homeless mentally-challenged people is rising in Masvingo
…as
authorities ignore mentally-ill people
Perpetua Murungweni
A
man who is suspected to be mentally unstable recently appeared before Masvingo
Magistrate Grace Tupiri facing charges of malicious damage to property as
defined in Section 140 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter
9:23.
The
magistrate ordered that Richard Kamusikira be examined by two doctors to
confirm his mental and physically health.
This
was because the accused had behaved bizarrely and weirdly in court; cursing and
shouting at everybody at the top of his voice.
It
was the State’s case that Kamusikira had behaved in a disorderly manner at
Chifen Engineering comapny in Masvingo where he needlessly insulted company
employees and went on to use bricks to damage two motor vehicles.
One
of the employees, Lot Kweme then made a report to Chifen Human Resources (HR) manager
Elijah Mupenzauswa.
The
accused, in an explicable fit of rage, attacked Mupenzauswa’s Toyota Hilux vehicle
(Reg No AFG 4219) using a half brick. He went on to use a full brick to hit the
passenger-side screen of another vehicle, a Toyota Vitz (Reg No ABK 2432).
A
police report was made by Elijah leading to the arrest of Richard Kasimusikira.
The
total value of the damaged was put at $24 300.
The
number of mentally-challenged people is rising in Masvingo and authorities seem
not bothered, with the State-run Ngomahuru Psychiatric Hospital south of the
city woefully underfunded.
Late
last year, a mentally-challenged man attacked the glass doors of TV Sales &
Home, causing enormous damage to property.
No comments