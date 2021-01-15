The number of homeless mentally-challenged people is rising in Masvingo





…as authorities ignore mentally-ill people

Perpetua Murungweni

A man who is suspected to be mentally unstable recently appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Grace Tupiri facing charges of malicious damage to property as defined in Section 140 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

The magistrate ordered that Richard Kamusikira be examined by two doctors to confirm his mental and physically health.

This was because the accused had behaved bizarrely and weirdly in court; cursing and shouting at everybody at the top of his voice.

It was the State’s case that Kamusikira had behaved in a disorderly manner at Chifen Engineering comapny in Masvingo where he needlessly insulted company employees and went on to use bricks to damage two motor vehicles.

One of the employees, Lot Kweme then made a report to Chifen Human Resources (HR) manager Elijah Mupenzauswa.

The accused, in an explicable fit of rage, attacked Mupenzauswa’s Toyota Hilux vehicle (Reg No AFG 4219) using a half brick. He went on to use a full brick to hit the passenger-side screen of another vehicle, a Toyota Vitz (Reg No ABK 2432).

A police report was made by Elijah leading to the arrest of Richard Kasimusikira.

The total value of the damaged was put at $24 300.

The number of mentally-challenged people is rising in Masvingo and authorities seem not bothered, with the State-run Ngomahuru Psychiatric Hospital south of the city woefully underfunded.

Late last year, a mentally-challenged man attacked the glass doors of TV Sales & Home, causing enormous damage to property.