|The late Tinashe Mutanda
TellZim Reporter
ZVISHAVANE – Mimosa
Mining Company has been thrown into mourning after the death of the one of
their heads in the finance department.
Tinashe
Mutanda, who was the head of Systems Development and Compliance in the finance
department died on January 6 at Marter Dei Hospital in Bulawayo after an
undisclosed illness.
He was
40.
The
mining company’s general manager Stephen Ndiyamba told TellZim News that the
mine was going to issue a statement with full details over his death.
“We are
deeply saddened by the death of one of our staff members but we are yet to get
a report as to what was the cause.
“We
will issue a statement once we get the details,” said Ndiyamba.
He
described Mutanda as a hard worker saying the mine had been robbed of a great
and promising young leader.
Mutanda
is said to have joined Mimosa in 2005 and held a number of positions and in
2020 he was appointed to the position he held until his time of death.
No comments