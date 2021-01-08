The late Tinashe Mutanda





TellZim Reporter

ZVISHAVANE – Mimosa Mining Company has been thrown into mourning after the death of the one of their heads in the finance department.

Tinashe Mutanda, who was the head of Systems Development and Compliance in the finance department died on January 6 at Marter Dei Hospital in Bulawayo after an undisclosed illness.

He was 40.

The mining company’s general manager Stephen Ndiyamba told TellZim News that the mine was going to issue a statement with full details over his death.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our staff members but we are yet to get a report as to what was the cause.

“We will issue a statement once we get the details,” said Ndiyamba.

He described Mutanda as a hard worker saying the mine had been robbed of a great and promising young leader.

Mutanda is said to have joined Mimosa in 2005 and held a number of positions and in 2020 he was appointed to the position he held until his time of death.