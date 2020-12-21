Select Menu

The late Joshua Maligwa

 Felix Matasva

City of Mutare town clerk Joshua Maligwa has died of Covid-19.

He was 48.

Maligwa died yesterday, January 5, at his home in Murambi.

In a statement, City of Mutare mayor Blessing Tandi said that Maligwa had succumbed to Covid- 19 and the local authority has been dealt a huge blow.

“It is with a heavy heart to announce the passing on of our town clerk Maligwa. He breathed his last this afternoon (January 5) after succumbing to Covid 19.

“The passing on of Maligwa has dealt us a huge blow, given the momentum that we had so far attained in turning around the state of service delivery.

“Indeed he devoted his entire energy and dedicated his intellectual prowess and capacity to make a difference at Civic Centre.

On behalf of councilors and management team, we would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to the Maligwa family. We have been robbed of a giant and his three year stint at the helm of City of Mutare has brought major transformation,” said Tandi.

He called on the people of Zimbabwe to adhere to the Covid-19 safety guidelines saying the pandemic has the potential to wipe out a good number of people if complacency kicks in.

“As we mourn our local government hero and renowned practitioner, let us adhere to the Covid- 19 safety guidelines and always mask up and regularly wash our hands and maintain social distance.

“We shall forever cherish the good working relationship and the professional approach and dedication to duty. Mutare and Manicaland at large have lost an eminent local government practitioner of repute.

“Indeed a mountain has fallen and darkness has covered us all in the city,” said Tandi.

 Maligwa joined Mutare City Council in 2017 after serving as Rusape town secretary.

