|Margaret Kamwemvura's destroyed house
Cephas Shava
MWENEZI - A 60-year-old widow is appealing for any form of
assistance after her house was recently gutted by fire which destroyed all her
meagre assets, TellZim News can report.
Margaret Kamwemvura, of village
10 Liburgia under Chief Neshuro, lost her belongings on January 25 after a
cellphone which was on charge exploded and sparked an inferno which consumed
the house.
A teary Kamwemvura told TellZim that
the devastating accident occurred when she had left the homestead to work on
the fields.
"One of my sons left his
phone charging with a universal charger so it seems the battery exploded and
caused the fire. We had left home for the fields when the accident occurred and
we were only alerted about the fire after we had seen thick smoke blowing from the
direction of our homestead.
“We then got home to find that
everything had been destroyed and nothing was recovered including my cellphone
which I had left inside the house,” said Kamwemvura.
The elderly woman and her family had
to spend the night at a relative’s place and she has begun appealing for assistance
from government and well-wishers.
"All our entire belongings
were destroyed as this was our only house that sheltered everything for us. We
are only left with the clothes on our bodies and nothing else," added
Kamwemvura.
Kamwemvura lives with her two
unemployed sons and she can be contacted on her grandchild Prince Hove’s mobile
number 0777111013.
