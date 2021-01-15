Nozipho Rutsate





Tinaani Nyabereka

GWERU - Youth Essence (YE), a Midlands community-based organization, has challenged young people to get actively involved in such important national policies as the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

NDS1 is a key government program being championed by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to turnaround the economic fortunes of the country.

The call for greater young involvement was made during a virtual seminar held recently under the theme, ‘Advancing youth driven progress for sustainable national development’.

Youth Essence development researcher, Nozipho Rutsate said young people should take keen interest in national economic programmes.

"Lack of look youth participation is a setback for the advancement of young people. Youths need to take a lead and be involved in national initiatives that determine their future. The youth want jobs and land for them to make progress but they should help make it happen,” said Rutsate.

NDS 1 was launched on January 01, 2021 under the theme ‘Towards a prosperous and empowered upper middle income society by 2030.’

It succeeded the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (STP) and will run until 2025 after which the National Development Strategy (NDS 2) will take over until 2030.

NDS 1 envisions Integrated Results Based Management (IRBM) systems complemented by public sector reforms.

It aims to contribute to government’s Vision 2030 through many things including acceleration of value-addition, creation of at least 760 000 formal jobs by 2025 and maintenance of statutory limits of domestic and external debt to below 70 percent of GDP.

"Youths must work hand in hand with responsible ministries so that they are not left behind. If we don't engage them, we wouldn’t benefit because production needs innovate minds. NDS 1 could be an opportune platform for us to exhibit our potential to alleviate poverty," said Rutsate.

However, some youths said they felt the NDS 1 needed to be unpacked more as it was too complex to understand.

Tanaka Mangachena, who participated in the seminar said a layman approach was needed to breakdown the blue print especially on financial and economic terminologies.

"Someone has to give information in layman's terms so that we all understand what exactly is going on. GDP, fiscalization, monetary policy, fiscal policy and all those other financial terms must be explained in simpler terms. How does Gross Domestic Product go in the negative, what causes it?" said Mangachena.