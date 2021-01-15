|Nozipho Rutsate
Tinaani
Nyabereka
GWERU
-
Youth Essence (YE), a Midlands community-based organization, has challenged
young people to get actively involved in such important national policies as
the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).
NDS1 is a key government
program being championed by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to
turnaround the economic fortunes of the country.
The call for greater
young involvement was made during a virtual seminar held recently under the
theme, ‘Advancing youth driven progress for sustainable national development’.
Youth Essence
development researcher, Nozipho Rutsate said young people should take keen
interest in national economic programmes.
"Lack of look
youth participation is a setback for the advancement of young people. Youths need
to take a lead and be involved in national initiatives that determine their
future. The youth want jobs and land for them to make progress but they should
help make it happen,” said Rutsate.
NDS 1 was launched on
January 01, 2021 under the theme ‘Towards a prosperous and empowered upper
middle income society by 2030.’
It succeeded the
Transitional Stabilisation Programme (STP) and will run until 2025 after which
the National Development Strategy (NDS 2) will take over until 2030.
NDS 1 envisions Integrated
Results Based Management (IRBM) systems complemented by public sector reforms.
It aims to contribute
to government’s Vision 2030 through many things including acceleration of
value-addition, creation of at least 760 000 formal jobs by 2025 and maintenance
of statutory limits of domestic and external debt to below 70 percent of GDP.
"Youths must work
hand in hand with responsible ministries so that they are not left behind. If
we don't engage them, we wouldn’t benefit because production needs innovate
minds. NDS 1 could be an opportune platform for us to exhibit our potential to
alleviate poverty," said Rutsate.
However, some youths said
they felt the NDS 1 needed to be unpacked more as it was too complex to
understand.
Tanaka Mangachena, who
participated in the seminar said a layman approach was needed to breakdown the
blue print especially on financial and economic terminologies.
"Someone has to
give information in layman's terms so that we all understand what exactly is
going on. GDP, fiscalization, monetary policy, fiscal policy and all those
other financial terms must be explained in simpler terms. How does Gross
Domestic Product go in the negative, what causes it?" said Mangachena.
