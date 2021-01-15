Cephas Shava
The new Zanu PF Mwenezi District
Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson Luckson Chikomo has died reportedly of
Covid-19 related complications, TellZim News has learnt.
Chikomo died on January 21 at
Collin Saunders Hospital in Triangle where he had been admitted with severe
symptoms of the disease which is caused by coronavirus.
Chikomo was elected vice
chairperson during the party’s DCC elections held between December 05 and 06,
2020.
A sugarcane farmer on the farms
in the Mpapa area, Chikomo deputised Gift Mazhambe who was elected DCC
chairperson during the internal party electoral process.
Fellow sugarcane farmer Francis
Garirayi said the farming community was devastated by the death of Chikomo whom
he described as a dedicated farmer.
“We have learnt with sadness
about his death. We have been robbed of a colleague who was dedicated to making
use of the land to contribute to economic growth,” said Garirayi.
Chikomo is said to have suffered
diabetes, an underlying condition which most probably precipitated his demise
after he contracted the virus.
Chikomo was a former employee of
sugarcane giant Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe.
Masvingo province has recorded
almost 40 official Covid-19 fatalities since the first lockdown was declared in
March 2020.
