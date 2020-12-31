Gutu RDC bought its first refuse compactor towards the end of 2018





Clayton Shereni





GUTU – Residents here have pressed for answers from Gutu Rural District Council (RDC) over the local authority’s expenditure and operations in the previous year amidst allegations of gross misconduct.

The local authority has reportedly paid for a front end loader, grader among other vehicles which residents allege are yet to be delivered although their expected time of delivery has lapsed.





Gutu United Residents and Ratepayers Association (GURRA) secretary general, Tafunga Mangombe, said the council expenditure in 2020 has been shrouded in mystery and demanded accountability.





“We are not happy with the local authority especially on the issues of council equipment which were paid for but were never delivered. “Council is blaming suppliers but we have situations where a repainted and pre-owned motorized grader was delivered to council and had to return it to the supplier after stakeholders rejected it,” said Mangombe.





It is also alleged that the engineering department is yet to receive a vehicle which was reportedly paid for more than a year ago.





Gutu RDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexander Mutembwa said everything was done in a transparent manner and they have an open door policy where stakeholders are free to come and access information.





“We have nothing to hide. People can approach their council and make enquiries regarding how their money was used. The grader which we returned is expected to be delivered this month but we are not sure now under the current lockdown,” said Mutembwa.