…Masvingo apologises for discoloured water mess
TellZim Reporter
City of Masvingo has responded to
reports that one of their employees in the Engineering Department mishandled
its tank and pipe cleaning exercise leading to the recent pumping of near sludge
water to households, TellZim can report.
In a public notice dated January
28, 2021, the city promised that it was addressing the source of the problem
but stopped short of disclosing finer details.
“The City of Masvingo regrets the
supply of discoloured tap water which is brownish in colour. We are in the
process of addressing the source of the problem and we trust we will be through
by Sunday morning the 31st of January 2021.
“Any inconvenience caused is
deeply regretted,” the city communicated.
The notice followed an earlier
report by TellZim to the effect that the muddy water was a result of a maintenance
work debacle at the main reservoirs above Target Kopje when a staff member ‘mistakenly’
released clean water into a tank which was still getting cleaned.
To avoid enormous losses, the
water, which had gathered a lot of grit and mud, was pumped into households,
leading to the consumption of water of most probably the worst quality ever
seen in the history of the city.
“There was a mistake when water
was opened into one of the reserve tanks before the cleaning work had been
completed. This is the water which was coming out of the taps during the past
week,” a source told TellZim.
The initial story can be read on this link.
http://www.tellzim.com/2021/01/sludge-in-taps.html
