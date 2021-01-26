Sergeant Mavhuni with the dead lion





Blessed Mandaza

TRIANGLE- Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe (THZ) recently hired a professional hunter to help its Game Rangers track a marauding stray lion which was first spotted on January 15, 2020.

Its spoor was tracked from Section 8 right into Triangle's business centre before being shot at sugarcane Plot 1801 of Section 26.

Workers and villagers in Triangle had been living in fear of the king of the jungle since January 15, with others speculating that it was a ruse by the sugar company which was meant to scare people from unnecessary movements in light of the spread of coronavirus.

According to a memo dated January 15, 2020, THZ game rangers spotted a lion spoor which they tracked from Section 8 all the way to Duly's Shopping Centre.

The spoor disappeared into the hill adjacent to BancABC and the recently opened Gain Supermarket.

"Employees and all members of the community are strongly advised to keep away from the hill and avoid unnecessary outdoor movement on foot within the Triangle Area until the animal has been accounted for," read the memo

Since then, THZ Game Rangers led by one Sergeant Mavhuni have been tracking the lion which had already killed four cows from the community.

After failure to track the predator due to incessant rains, the company hired a professional hunter who took less than 24 hours to track and contain the predator at around 1900hours in a cane field.

According to source, the hunter had no intention to kill the lion but feared could lose track of it because of continuous rains.

"The lion was killed at around 1900hours at plot number 1801 of section 26. They feared to lose track of it due to rains so they decided to kill it before it could take any human life," said a source.

Last year, THZ game rangers, in partnership with Malilangwe Conservancy Trust scouts, managed to drive back a male lion which had broken lose from the conservancy into Hippo Valley Estates.