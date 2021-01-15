



…aims to help guide leaders of the flock on virtue





Believe Mpofu

A young eSwatini-based Zimbabwean pastor with the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) has published a motivational book which he hopes will help church leaders and other people in the ministry to maintain the right course.

Thirty-four-year-old Gerald Vambire says said he took over a year writing the book which is titled Church Leadership and Management, and which was published online in 2020.

Pastor Vambire leads the AFM Greater Grace, in Mbabane, eSwatini, which is formerly known as Swaziland.

The book is also available in hard copy at a cost of US$10 and can be accessed at AFM New Life Centre Mucheke in Masvingo.

The book has seven chapters that provide some guidance on principles of leadership, management, discipline and communication.

"This is the ministry’s work and I feel so happy that I have achieved something which is significant to the fulfillment of the Great Commission. The book is all about providing more inspiration to leaders of the ministry’s work so that they will stay on the right course and they will not lead the people astray,” said Pastor Vambire.

He said he was passionate about leadership teaching and training, with the book coming in as a stepping stone in helping him to achieve those goals.

“I feel I can use my own ideas and experience to inspire other church leaders on matters of principle; how to manage the church and initiate change among those who are lost so that they can come back to the Lord,” he said.

Vambire said the book was a result of hard work and commitment as there were many other pressing issues that needed his attention in the course of the work.

The church leader, who hails from Neshuro in Mwenezi, said he started serving as a pastor in 2012.

The book can also be purchased on Amazon using the link:

https://www.amazon.com/Church-Leadership-Local-Management-ebook/dp/B08C9172MP/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=church+leadership+and+management&qid=1594166201&s=digital-text&sr=1-3