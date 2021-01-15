|US Ambassador Brian A. Nichols (left) and part of his staff at the handover ceremony
Moses Ziyambi
HARARE - The United States of America (USA), through the U.S.
Agency for International Development (USAID), has today, January 21, donated 20
brand-new, state-of-the-art ventilators to Solidarity Trust Zimbabwe to help
Zimbabweans fight Covid-19.
The handover was done by US
Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Brian Nichols in Harare.
“We are pleased to deliver 20
ventilators, which complement Zimbabwe’s efforts to combat Covid-19 and
demonstrate the United States’ ongoing commitment to supporting the people of
Zimbabwe through this crisis and beyond,” Ambassador Brian A. Nichols said at
the handover.
Produced in the US, the
ventilators reflect cutting-edge technology customized to Zimbabwe’s needs and
requirements.
Their compact and
easily-deployable design provides medical professionals with flexibility in
treating patients affected by the virus.
The ventilators are critical
especially to for individuals who develop respiratory complications due to
coronavirus infection.
In addition to the ventilators, USAID
will provide a tailored package of support, including installation, training
for healthcare workers, and a one-year service agreement for regular
maintenance.
This donation brings the United
States’ response to the pandemic in Zimbabwe to over $20 million, building on
previous investments to strengthen clinical care, disseminate health messages,
increase laboratory capacity, improve disease surveillance, and provide
humanitarian assistance.
In Zimbabwe, the United States
has provided US$3.5 billion in assistance since 1980, including $1.2 billion in
health assistance for diseases like HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.
For decades, the United States
has been the world's largest provider of bilateral assistance in health. Since 2009, American taxpayers have
generously funded more than $100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70
billion in humanitarian assistance worldwide.
