US Ambassador Brian A. Nichols (left) and part of his staff at the handover ceremony





Moses Ziyambi

HARARE - The United States of America (USA), through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has today, January 21, donated 20 brand-new, state-of-the-art ventilators to Solidarity Trust Zimbabwe to help Zimbabweans fight Covid-19.

The handover was done by US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Brian Nichols in Harare.

“We are pleased to deliver 20 ventilators, which complement Zimbabwe’s efforts to combat Covid-19 and demonstrate the United States’ ongoing commitment to supporting the people of Zimbabwe through this crisis and beyond,” Ambassador Brian A. Nichols said at the handover.

Produced in the US, the ventilators reflect cutting-edge technology customized to Zimbabwe’s needs and requirements.

Their compact and easily-deployable design provides medical professionals with flexibility in treating patients affected by the virus.

The ventilators are critical especially to for individuals who develop respiratory complications due to coronavirus infection.

In addition to the ventilators, USAID will provide a tailored package of support, including installation, training for healthcare workers, and a one-year service agreement for regular maintenance.

This donation brings the United States’ response to the pandemic in Zimbabwe to over $20 million, building on previous investments to strengthen clinical care, disseminate health messages, increase laboratory capacity, improve disease surveillance, and provide humanitarian assistance.

In Zimbabwe, the United States has provided US$3.5 billion in assistance since 1980, including $1.2 billion in health assistance for diseases like HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.

For decades, the United States has been the world's largest provider of bilateral assistance in health. Since 2009, American taxpayers have generously funded more than $100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance worldwide.