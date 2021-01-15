Clayton Shereni

A 32-year-old man allegedly linked to the recent US$2.5 million in-transit-cash heist was yesterday (January 14) shot dead in Masvingo at Ndanga Business Centre, Zaka district, at around 18:00hrs, TellZim can reveal.

The man who has been identified as Andrew Zigara was on the run after some of his other accomplices were nabbed by the police on allegations of taking part in the heist.

Zigara was gunned at Ndanga Business Centre while trying to run away from Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Harare homicide section officers who had tracked him.

It is alleged that he was shot in the abdomen and died upon admission at Ndanga Hospital about 30 minutes later.

Zigara was hiding in the area, which is reportedly his home area, after he realized that he was wanted by the police in connection with the heist.

The CID officers also managed to track the deceased's long-time friend identified only as Jefias who was then taken for since questioning.

National police spokesperson, Ass Commissioner Paul Nyathi said more investigations were under way.

"Police is investigating the case of the US$2.7 million ZB Bank cash-in-transit heist. I can confirm that one of the suspects was yesterday shot at Ndanga where he was hiding. He tried to flee, resulting in him being shot and unfortunately he died upon admission at Ndanga hospital," said Nyathi.

It is alleged that the deceased had given Jefias US$50 000 to buy two houses in Rujeko C and Mucheke B, which he bought and registered them using his name (Jefias) and that of Zigara's wife.

The exact amount recovered from the operation is yet to be known.

Other suspects in the Gwebi heist have since appeared before the courts while some are still at large dodging the long arm of the law.

On November 30, 2020, other armed robbers got off with US$300 00 at Chivi growth point after staging a daring heist targeting cash delivery to a Mukuru money transfer agency booth .