Clayton Shereni
A 32-year-old man allegedly
linked to the recent US$2.5 million in-transit-cash heist was yesterday
(January 14) shot dead in Masvingo at Ndanga Business Centre, Zaka district, at
around 18:00hrs, TellZim can reveal.
The man who has been identified
as Andrew Zigara was on the run after some of his other accomplices were nabbed
by the police on allegations of taking part in the heist.
Zigara was gunned at Ndanga
Business Centre while trying to run away from Criminal Investigation Department
(CID) Harare homicide section officers who had tracked him.
It is alleged that he was shot in
the abdomen and died upon admission at Ndanga Hospital about 30 minutes later.
Zigara was hiding in the area, which
is reportedly his home area, after he realized that he was wanted by the police
in connection with the heist.
The CID officers also managed to
track the deceased's long-time friend identified only as Jefias who was then taken
for since questioning.
National police spokesperson, Ass
Commissioner Paul Nyathi said more investigations were under way.
"Police is investigating the
case of the US$2.7 million ZB Bank cash-in-transit heist. I can confirm that
one of the suspects was yesterday shot at Ndanga where he was hiding. He tried
to flee, resulting in him being shot and unfortunately he died upon
admission at Ndanga hospital," said Nyathi.
It is alleged that the deceased
had given Jefias US$50 000 to buy two houses in Rujeko C and Mucheke B, which
he bought and registered them using his name (Jefias) and that of Zigara's
wife.
The exact amount recovered from
the operation is yet to be known.
Other suspects in the Gwebi heist
have since appeared before the courts while some are still at large dodging the
long arm of the law.
On November 30, 2020, other armed
robbers got off with US$300 00 at Chivi growth point after staging a daring
heist targeting cash delivery to a Mukuru money transfer agency booth .
|The body of the dead suspect
